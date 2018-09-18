Child Development preschool screenings offered
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will offer preschool screenings for any child between the ages of birth to 5 years old not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
These child development screenings are taking place throughout the year:
- Waller Elementary, 195 Gardner Ave., Burlington, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10.
- Plymouth Children’s Center, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.
- In His Arms Preschool, 417 S. Kane St., Burlington, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5.
- Cooper Elementary, 249 Conkey St., Burlington, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
- Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson, Burlington, 9:15-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.
- Noah’s Ark Preschool, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, extension 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2019.
Montessori First Steps program to be offered
RACINE — Montessori First Steps programs will be offered at Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.
The first session will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 21, 28 and Oct. 5. The parent discussion meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The second session will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Fridays, Nov. 2, 16, 30 and Dec. 7. The parent discussion meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.
This program gives parents the opportunity to spend quality time with their very young child (birth-30 months), allowing young children the ability to explore an enriched Montessori classroom with the security of the child’s parent/caregiver.
Parents will also learn about various topics relating to child development and parenting, observing children interacting with age-appropriate activities and peacefully playing with peers.
The cost to attend is $25 per mini session. Discount registration in both sessions is $10.
For more information or to register, go to www.SWMSchool.org or call 262-632-6797.
Racine Lutheran High School celebrates 75th anniversary
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., is hosting a 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 22. The opening service begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Journey through Time Party from 7 to 9 p.m.
Friends and alumni are invited to reminisce with former classmates and teachers, while recalling fond memories and milestones. Memorabilia and artifacts from the school’s history will be on display.
The plan to advance the school’s mission will be unveiled. Hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer will be served, and attendees will be eligible to win door prizes. For more information, call the school at 262-637-6538
