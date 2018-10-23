Open house for freshman planned
WATERFORD — An open house for incoming freshman is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive.
Members of the Class of 2023 are invited to meet in the atrium at 5:45 p.m. A greeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Main Gym.
Case High School theater students to present ‘Macbeth’
MOUNT PLEASANT — Case High School theater students are scheduled to present Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, in the theater at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
“Something wicked this way comes.” Three witches put a bloody curse on the brave Scottish warrior Macbeth, as he returns victorious from battle. Much to his disbelief, they prophesize that he will one day become king. Macbeth shares this with his wife and together they descend into madness as they are consumed by the flames of the witches spell. Watch what happens when the web of outer forces drive people to epic destruction.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students. Advance tickets can be purchased in Main Office by calling Sue Eldridge at 262-619-4230. For more information, contact Lizzy Kleyweg at Elizabeth.kleyweg@rusd.org.
Nominees sought for Horlick’s Graduates of Distinction
RACINE — To honor Horlick High School alumni and to recognize the crucial role they play in society, a number of people who epitomize excellence in their lives are to be chosen for induction into the Horlick High School Graduates of Distinction.
The nominees must epitomize excellence in their life by either being recognized as an outstanding citizen, an outstanding business person, a statewide or nationwide contributor to society, a statewide or nationwide contributor to the arts, a publisher of articles or books, an active community leader, or a contributor of tangible or intangible resources to the school.
All nominations must be submitted to Horlick High School no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3.
To download a nomination form, visit the website www.rusd.org/horlick/graduates-distinction. Completed nomination forms should be mailed to Horlick High School, Attention Tracy Gangl, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53404, or emailed to tracy.hanson@rusd.org.
