School Notes

BASD offers preschool screening
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has scheduled preschool screenings from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at In His Arms Preschool, 417 S. Kane St.
Screenings are for children ages 5 years old and younger not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2019.
Horlick students to present Renaissance Feast
RACINE — Horlick High School students are scheduled to present the 42nd annual High Renaissance Feast under the direction of Lisa Maxfield at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8, at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St. Doors open at 6 p.m. on performance dates.
Dinner includes wild rice soup, a cheese plate and bread, followed by a fresh salad. Toast the queen’s health with warm wassail and dine upon suckling pig, orange glazed chicken, roast beef, parsley potatoes, green beans almondine, stuffing and fresh fruit. Finish the meal with pumpkin dessert and coffee.
Proceeds from the feast are reinvested in Madrigal costumes, instruments, music and decorations as well as funding for student scholarships.
Tickets cost $40 and may be purchased online at http://horlickchoirs.org/madrigal_tickets18.htm or print the order form and mail it with payment to: HVMPA — Horlick High School, Attn: Choir Department, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53404. For more information, call 262-456-9441.
RLHS to host annual Christmas concert, service
RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School Music Program is scheduled to present its annual Christmas Concert, a service of lessons and carols, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the school, 251 Luedtke Ave. The Racine Lutheran High School Brass Ensemble will provide pre-concert music beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Commons area.
The concert is to feature the school’s concert choir, chamber choir, concert band, handbell ensemble, and the grade school beginner and symphonic bands.
After the concert, a time of fellowship and refreshments will be shared in the Dining Hall. An offering will be accepted at the conclusion of the service.
Holiday fair, book sale planned at Racine Montessori
RACINE — A holiday fair and book sale is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at Racine Montessori School, 2317 Howe St.
Friday events include a cookie sale, holiday crafts, holiday musical performance and book sale. Events on Saturday include Santa Claus, holiday crafters and gift vendors, story time with Mrs. Claus, food, make ‘n take children’s crafts, cookie decorating, musical children’s play and book sale. The Case Carolers performance begins at 2 p.m., and a Disney princess will visit at 2:30 p.m.
Explore virtual learning at Open House Dec. 12
RACINE — All Racine families are invited to Racine Unified School District’s Virtual Learning Open House, scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the Community Pathways building located at 2333 Northwestern Ave.
With more than 350 course offerings, the Racine Unified School District’s Department of Digital and Virtual Learning provides an abundance of opportunities. Students in grades 6-12 have the option of taking one to two supplemental courses. High school students have the flexibility of enrolling in full-time virtual classes, including digital photography, game design, sports and entertaining marketing and more. Students are offered a hybrid schedule such as half virtual or half face-to-face classes.
For more information, go to www.rusd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.