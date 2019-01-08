New youth judo class offered
RACINE — The Racine Judo Club is offering a new youth judo class from Jan. 22 to March 28 in the gym at the DeKoven Foundation, 600 21st St. The Beginning Youth Judo class for ages 9 to 17 will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and advance students meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
The class offers six belts ranging from first-degree black belt to seventh-degree black belt. The judo test consists of little judo history, rules and competition skills. In competition, students work with other students with similar skills, age and weight.
The Racine Youth Sports will accept registration online or in person when the classes start. The last day to register is Friday, Feb. 8. For more information, contact Tim Feest at 262-822-1385, badgrdref@wi.rr.com, or visit the Racine Routh Sports website Racineyouthsports.com.
Park High School seeks Hall of Fame nominations
RACINE — The Park High School Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for 2019. The current 266 members of the Hall of Fame come from all walks of life and come from as far back as the class of 1929.
The committee invites everyone in the Racine community, and especially Park High School alumni, to send in names of Park High School graduates who have achieved great heights in their profession, vocation or in public service. A nominee must have graduated from Park High School, have been out of high school for at least 10 years, and made significant contributions in his or her field of endeavor.
Nominations must be sent in by Jan. 31 in order for nominees to be contacted, selections made and notifications sent to inductees for June 2019. Send the names and addresses (if known) of nominees to: Judy Kuchera, Park High School, 1901 12th St., Racine, WI 53403.
Kindergarten registration begins in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District’s kindergarten registration is open for children who will be 4 or 5 years old prior to Sept. 1. Students seeking to enroll in 4K or 5K (who were not enrolled in 4K this year) should enroll early to select a program and location preference, as space is limited.
Burlington Area School District offers traditional or montessori programs. The Montessori program is only available at Cooper Elementary School. The 4K program is offered in elementary schools and at three district partner locations. Noah’s Ark and Plymouth provide day care and Acelero is a Head Start program for income-eligible families.
On the registration form, 4K students indicate a location preference, which is assigned on a first come, first serve basis. 4K students attend a screening on March 20 to meet the 4K staff and determine kindergarten readiness. School placement notification will be sent to families by mid-June.
Registration forms can be obtained at and returned to any elementary school or the district office located at 100 N. Kane St., Burlington. Forms and information is also available at basd.k12.wi.us/families/kindergarten.cfm or by calling 262-763-0210.
