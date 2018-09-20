Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Nominees sought for Horlick High School Graduates of Distinction

RACINE — To honor Horlick High School alumni and to recognize the crucial role they play in society, a number of people who epitomize excellence in their lives will be chosen for induction into the Horlick High School Graduates of Distinction.

The nominees must epitomize excellence in their life by either being recognized as an outstanding citizen, an outstanding business person, a statewide or nationwide contributor to society, a statewide or nationwide contributor to the arts, a publisher of articles or books, an active community leader, or a contributor of tangible or intangible resources to the school.

Nominations will be accepted beginning on Monday, Oct. 1. All nominations must be submitted to Horlick High School no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6.

To download a nomination form, visit the website www.rusd.org/horlick/graduates-distinction. Completed nomination forms should be mailed to Horlick High School, Attention Tracy Gangl, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53404, or emailed to tracy.hanson@rusd.org.

