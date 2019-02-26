Yorkville Elementary open enrollment
YORKVILLE — Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., has space available for open enrollment in all grades.
The open enrollment period started this month and lasts through April 30.
For more information, visit the Yorkville School District’s website at www.yorkville.k12.wi.us. Interested parents can also schedule a tour or ask questions about open enrollment by calling the school at 262-878-3759.
Horlick to offer preschool program
RACINE — Horlick High School is accepting applications for children to attend the school’s preschool program.
Horlick offers a preschool program for children 3 to 4 years old as part of the Assistant Childcare Teacher curriculum. Students in the Assistant Childcare Teacher course are the teachers.
These students are all juniors and have a career goal in the education field. They play activities that enhance the intellectual, social, emotional and physical growth of the children. Activities include individual and group activities, circle time, story time, art activities and motor skill development.
High school students learn as they teach the children skills.
Applications are now being accepted for the fall session, which runs from 7:25-10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday for 10 weeks starting March 12. To cover supply costs there is a $30 fee per child for the semester.
For more information, contact Judy Nespoli, family and consumer sciences teacher, at 262-619-4377.
RSO to hold free 5th-grade concert
CALEDONIA — The Racine Symphony Orchestra invites community members to its annual concerts for fifth-grade students on Tuesday, March 12 at Grace Church, 3626 Ole Davidson Road (Highway 31).
Two concerts will be held, one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 10:45 a.m. The concerts are free and open to the public.
Designed primarily for elementary-age students, these concerts are interactive and introduce the audience to the orchestra, its instruments, instrument families and basic music composition. All ages and abilities are welcome to attend either concert.
For more information on the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s special events, music education programs and concerts, and to purchase tickets, visit www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
Equality Prom opens registration
MOUNT PLEASANT — Equality Prom is a safe haven for all high school students to come together, have a good time and make new friends. The prom allows youth to not be judged for who they are authentically. It promotes growth among LGBT youth and allies, and encourages them to build a strong and supportive community.
This year’s Equality Prom will be held April 6 at the Marriott Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The prom committee and the LGBT Board are now in the planning stages for this prom.
Attendants must be ages 14 to 18. Students must have a current high school ID or if home schooled contact The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin at 262-664-4100. No drugs or alcohol allowed. No preregistration is necessary.
Racine Montessori to hold open house
RACINE — Racine Montessori School, 2317 Howe St., has scheduled its annual Spring Open House for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 3.
Visitors are invited to tour the school with staff and members of the Board of Directors. Staff and board members will be available to answer questions and offer information about the school. Refreshments will be served.
Racine Montessori School is a private nonprofit school celebrating its 56th year. The school’s enrollment includes students from ages 2½ through eighth grade. In additional to the school’s reputation for providing a true Montessori education, Racine Montessori is proud to be a “Green Ribbon School” with the United States Department of Education and to have a “Green and Healthy School” commendation from the state of Wisconsin. A before- and after-school childcare program is also available for enrolled students.
Call Lisa Torano at 262-637-7892 for more information.
Kansasville PTO to host pancake breakfast
KANSASVILLE — The Kansasville Grade School parent teacher organization will host its 17th annual pancake breakfast and auction from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Kansasville Grade School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave.
Pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage will be served from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $4 for ages 4-13. There is no charge for children ages 3 and younger. In addition to the breakfast, the event will feature raffle prizes, a Kid’s Fun Zone with an appearance by Cuddles the Clown and silent and live auctions.
Some of the unique items up for bid include consignment art in the medium of your choice, spring cleanup for your lawn, 90 days of fitness, a handcrafted child’s wood picnic table, homemade clocks, April Aire Humidifier System, handcrafted live edge river end tables and freshly made pies and cheesecakes.
For more information, call the school at 262-878-3773.
