Racine Lutheran High School celebrates 75th anniversary
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., is hosting a 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 22. The opening service begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Journey through Time Party from 7 to 9 p.m.
Friends and alumni are invited to reminisce with former classmates and teachers, while recalling fond memories and milestones. Memorabilia and artifacts from the school’s history will be on display.
The plan to advance the school’s mission will be unveiled. Hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer will be served, and attendees will be eligible to win door prizes. For more information, call the school at 262-637-6538.
RUSD hosts Institute Day
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District will host Institute Day at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
Institute Day is an opportunity for all RUSD staff to get together to celebrate the opening of the new school year. Events include the introduction of the new superintendent, Dr. Eric Gallien, and the unveiling of a new district logo and colors.
BASD hosts 'Lunch with the Superintendent'
BURLINGTON — The schools of the Burlington Area School District will host “Lunch with the Superintendent,” social gatherings that include students, teachers and administrators. Some members of the Burlington Area School District Board may attend as well. Burlington Area School Board members in attendance will not discuss or conduct official business. Anyone attending will be responsible for paying for or providing their own food. Attendees will meet in the school’s main office at 11:30 a.m. on these specified dates:
Sept. 5, Burlington High School; Sept. 12, Cooper Elementary School; Sept. 19, Dyer Intermediate School; Sept. 26, Karcher Middle School; Oct. 3, Lyons Elementary School; Oct. 10, Waller Elementary School; Oct. 17, Winkler Elementary School; Oct. 24, Burlington High School; Oct. 31, Cooper Elementary School; Nov. 7, Dyer Intermediate School; Nov. 28, Karcher Middle School; Dec. 5, Lyons Elementary School; Dec. 12, Waller Elementary School; Dec. 19, Winkler Elementary School; Jan. 2, Burlington High School; Jan. 9, Cooper Elementary School; Jan. 16, Dyer Intermediate School; Jan. 30, Karcher Middle School; Feb. 6, Lyons Elementary School; Feb. 13, Waller Elementary School; Feb. 20, Winkler Elementary School; Feb. 27, Burlington High School; March 6, Cooper Elementary School; March 13, Dyer Intermediate School; March 20, Karcher Middle School; April 3, Lyons Elementary School; April 10, Waller Elementary School; April 17, Winkler Elementary School; April 24, Burlington High School; May 1, Cooper Elementary School; May 8, Dyer Intermediate School; May 15, Karcher Middle School; May 22, Lyons Elementary School; and May 29, Waller Elementary School.
BASD hosts ‘Saturday Coffee with the Superintendent’
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will hold monthly “Saturday Coffee with the Superintendent” social gatherings from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month, Sept. 8 through June 1, 2019, at the District Office, 100 N. Kane St.
This social gathering is for informational and discussion purposes only. No action will be taken at these events. The event is not intended to be for the purpose of exercising the responsibilities, authority, power or duties delegated to or vested in the Burlington School District Board of Education. Any Burlington School Board members in attendance will not discuss or conduct official school district business. The informal social gathering is not a “meeting” as defined in Wis. Stat. 19.82(2) and is not intended to be for the purpose of exercising the responsibilities, authority, power or duties delegated to or vested in the board.
Montessori First Steps Program to be offered
RACINE — A Montessori First Steps program will be offered at Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.
The first mini session will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5. The parent discussion meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.
A second mini session will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 16, 30 and Dec. 7. The parent discussion meeting is scheduled to be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.
This program gives parents the opportunity to spend quality time with their very young child (birth to 30 months), allowing young children the ability to explore an enriched Montessori classroom with the security of the child’s parent/caregiver.
Parents will also learn about various topics relating to child development and parenting, enjoying the opportunity to observe children interacting with age-appropriate activities and peacefully playing with peers.
The cost to attend is $25 per mini session or $40 for both sessions. For more information or to register, visit the website http://swmschool.org or call 262-632-6797.
