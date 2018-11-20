Schools to host Academies Showcase
RACINE COUNTY — The Academies of Racine at Case, Horlick and Park high schools are scheduled to host an Academies Showcase from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- Nov. 26: Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
- Nov. 27: Park High School, 1901 12th St.
- Nov. 28: Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive
The Academies Showcase is an opportunity for students and their families to learn more about the Academies of Racine and see students in action. Each school will showcase several pieces of student work that highlights the core concepts of each career pathway. Teachers and staff will also be available to answer questions and discuss coursework.
The Academies Showcase will take the place of freshmen orientation and open house.
Breakfast with Santa, craft fair set for Dec. 2
RACINE — Breakfast with Santa and a Craft and Vendor Fair are scheduled to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at St. Joseph School, 1525 Erie St.
Breakfast includes French toast sticks, sausage links, scrambled eggs, and fruit with choice of milk, orange juice or coffee. Children can also purchase crafts to make while parents shop the vendors.
Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are $10 for adults, $7 for ages 3-12; and free for ages two and younger. Purchase tickets for Breakfast with Santa by Tuesday, Nov. 20 and save $2 off each ticket purchased. Tickets are also pay at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, contact Lora Miller at loranismiller@yahoo.com.
To reserve a booth at St. Joe’s Craft and Vendor Fair, contact Melissa Guzman at mguzman@st-joes-school.org.
Horlick students to present Renaissance Feast
RACINE — Horlick High School students is scheduled to present its 42nd annual High Renaissance Feast under the direction of Lisa Maxfield at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 7-8; and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St. Doors open at 4 and 6 p.m. on performance dates.
Dinner includes wild rice soup, a cheese plate and bread, followed by a fresh salad. Toast the queen’s health with warm wassail and dine upon suckling pig, orange glazed chicken, roast beef, parsley potatoes, green beans almondine, stuffing and fresh fruit. Finish the meal with pumpkin dessert and coffee.
Proceeds from the feast are reinvested in Madrigal costumes, instruments, music and decorations as well as funding for student scholarships.
Tickets cost $40 and may be purchased online at http://horlickchoirs.org/madrigal_tickets18.htm or print the order form and mail it with payment to: HVMPA — Horlick High School, Attn: Choir Department, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53404. For more information, call 262-456-9441.
Prairie School schedules placement exam
WIND POINT — All interested middle and high school applicants in grades 5-10 are invited to sit for a placement exam at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive. The exam is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and last approximately two and a half hours.
Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Dec. 6. Those interested can email Molly Lofquist Johnson, senior director of admission, at mlofquist@prairieschool.com or call 262-752-2525 to secure a seat.
