Park High seeks Hall of Fame nominations
RACINE — The Park High School Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for 2019. The current 266 members of the Hall of Fame come from all walks of life and come from as far back as the class of 1929.
The committee invites everyone in the Racine community, and especially Park High School alumni, to send in names of Park High School graduates who have achieved great heights in their profession, vocation or in public service. A nominee must have graduated from Park High School, have been out of high school for at least 10 years, and made significant contributions in his or her field of endeavor.
Nominations must be sent in by Jan. 31 in order for nominees to be contacted, selections made and notifications sent to inductees for June 2019. Send the names and addresses (if known) of nominees to: Judy Kuchera, Park High School, 1901 12th St., Racine, WI 53403.
BASD offers preschool screening
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District plans to offer preschool screenings for any child between the ages of birth to 5 years old not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
The next screenings are scheduled to take place at:
- Cooper Elementary, 249 Conkey St., Burlington, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9.
- Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson, Burlington, 9:15-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.
- Noah’s Ark Preschool, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, extension 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2019.
Kids from Wisconsin to hold auditions
MILWAUKEE — Kids from Wisconsin is seeking hometown students ages 15-20 to represent the talented youth across Wisconsin, proclaimed as “Wisconsin’s premier musical ambassadors.”
Auditioning offers a professional summer experience of performing live to more than 120,000 people while touring and providing workshops across the state. Applicants will receive professional feedback at their auditions. The 36 chosen performers receive room and board along with a weekly per-diem.
Singer/dancers and instrumentalists who have a serious performing interest should apply online at www.kidsfromwisconsin.org. Auditions are slated for Feb. 23-24 in Milwaukee.
Seventy percent of Kids From Wisconsin alumni go on to a professional performing arts field.
