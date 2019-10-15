Prairie to showcase Upper School
WIND POINT — Students and parents interested in learning what high school is like at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, are invited to attend the Upper School showcase from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
This special look at student life will allow visiting students the chance to do everything from creating art for Inktober to listening to live music to watching Prairie’s fall play, “The Coloring Book.”
Parents are welcome to remain on campus during the event for coffee and conversation with key Upper School administrators. Families can register online at www.prairieschool.com/upper-school-showcase.
Questions can be directed to Angie Burwell, admission assistant, at aburwell@prairieschool.com or 262-752-2596.
Wisconsin Lutheran receives accreditation
RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation awarded Wisconsin Lutheran School, 734 Villa St., with the exemplary accreditation designation in September.
“We are pleased to congratulate Wisconsin Luterhan School for its dedication and efforts during the self-study process and its commitment to continuous school improvement,” said Tom Plitzuweit, WELSSA’s executive director.
Wisconsin Lutheran School has proven compliance with WELSSA’s educational standards and is a member in good standing, according to a press release.
Schools working toward accreditation must complete a comprehensive self-study, host a site visit team of educators outside the school every five years and develop and implement a school improvement plan to maintain accreditation.
The school files an annual report detailing their progress in meeting their goals and staying in compliance with the WELSSA standards.
Capture Carthage is this week
KENOSHA — A Capture Carthage Program is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Capture Carthage gives students a chance to attend an academic fair, student panel discussion, admissions and financial aid seminar and a campus tour. The morning program begins at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 2:30 p.m.
A free buffet lunch is included. There is no admission fee.
For more information or to sign up, visit carthage.edu/calendar.
Carthage schedules Nursing Visit days
KENOSHA — Carthage College has scheduled four Nursing Visit days through the rest of the year.
The days include presentations about admissions and financial aid, a presentation by the director of nursing, a question and answer session and a student-led campus tour that includes looks at the nursing learning labs.
Presentations will take place:
- Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Dec. 5, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
For more information or to sign up, visit carthage.edu/admissions/visit/nursing/.
