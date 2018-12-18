Winter camp offered at River Bend
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is planning to host a winter camp from Wednesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 28.
Students can come one day or all three days. Campers will build camp fires, snowshoe (weather permitting), track wildlife, do archery, and explore River Bend in the winter. This is a great opportunity to cure that cabin fever and play outside a little.
Registration is required as space is limited. Costs to attend are $30 per day for River Bend members, $35 per day for others.
For more information or to register call 262-639-1515, email info@riverbendnaturecenterracine.org or go to http://riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
Kids from Wisconsin to hold auditions
MILWAUKEE — Kids from Wisconsin is seeking hometown students ages 15-20 to represent the talented youth across Wisconsin, proclaimed as “Wisconsin’s premier musical ambassadors.”
Auditioning offers a professional summer experience of performing live to more than 120,000 people while touring and providing workshops across the state. Applicants will receive professional feedback at their auditions. The 36 chosen performers receive room and board along with a weekly per-diem.
Singer/dancers and instrumentalists who have a serious performing interest should apply online at www.kidsfromwisconsin.org. Auditions are slated for Feb. 15 in Eau Claire, Feb. 22 in Platteville and Feb. 23-24 in Milwaukee.
Seventy percent of Kids From Wisconsin alumni go on to a professional performing arts field.
