St. Edward’s Child Development Center accepting registration
RACINE — Enrollment is being accepted for the all-day 3K, 4K or junior kindergarten program for the 2019-20 academic school year at St. Edward’s Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave.
The center is open from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The programs meet from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If five days a week is too much, parents have the option of choosing which days they would like their child to attend. St. Edward’s Child Development Center is a nationally accredited center and has a five-star Youngstar rating by the state of Wisconsin.
The junior kindergarten program is specially designed for those children who miss the cutoff for kindergarten in 2019 or who will be starting kindergarten in fall 2020.
The programs offer individualized, developmentally appropriate activities that support active learning and promote children’s progress in all developmental areas. The goal is to make sure children are ready for kindergarten.
St. Edward’s Child Development Center offers a nurturing, Christian environment with low teacher to student ratio. For more information and/or to schedule a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.
RUSD offers ACT Boot Camp
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Unified School District is offering a one-day ACT Boot Camp to students in grades nine to 11 who are taking the ACT Suite of exams. The boot camp is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. Students will be taught general information about the ACT and test-taking strategies. They will also receive a practice test to take home. There is no charge for the camps and students can register with their high school counselor.
BASD to offer preschool screening
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has scheduled preschool screenings from 9:15-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St.
Screenings are for children ages 5 and younger who are not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills and speech and language development.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening is scheduled to take place in spring 2019.
Racine Lutheran High School to hold Grand Gala
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School’s Grand Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. This year’s event celebrates the school’s 75th anniversary.
Beginning at 5 p.m., guests can enjoy the silent auction and socializing. At 7 p.m., attendees will be seated for an upscale dinner featuring New York strip, chicken trattoria and cod a la oscar.
Yve Rojas, celebrity auctioneer and star of Survivor-Nicaragua, returns to lead the voice auction at 8 p.m. Attendees can bid on a 2019 Old Town Topwater 106 Angler fishing kayak, a Brunswick Smash 5.0 tennis table, international and domestic vacation packages, a private airplane ride and other items. Opportunities to pledge funds for student scholarships and tuition assistance will be available. Desserts will be served following dinner. There will also be dancing after dinner with live music from Chicago’s High Society Orchestra.
Tickets are $75 per person. Tables of 10 are available. For more information, call the school at 262-637-6538 or email klong@RacineLutheran.org.
Auditions rescheduled for ‘Beauty and the Beast’
RACINE — The Horlick High School Theater Department has rescheduled open-call auditions for the upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast” to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the Joseph L. Mooney Theater, 2119 Rapids Drive. Roles are available for four or more elementary and middle school students.
Those auditioning are asked to bring sheet music for the accompanist and sing a prepared piece in the style of the show. Attendees will also be asked to read parts and learn a small choreographed piece that will be taught the evening of the audition. Students are asked to arrive promptly at 7 p.m.
All those auditioning must commit to attending the show, dress rehearsals and practice schedule. Students should bring a list of all conflicts to the audition. The show dates are May 3-11.
For more information, email director Kate Kowbel at katherine.kowbel@rusd.org.
Drought School hosts free child find screener
NORWAY — A free child find screener will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Drought School, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road.
This is an opportunity for parents to explore your child’s development with Drought School staff. Any child in the Norway J7 School District, 3-5 years old and not yet enrolled in kindergarten is welcome.
The child-find program screens children for speech and language skills, motor skills and cognitive development. Families will have the opportunity to discuss screening results.
To register, call Trina Larsen at 414-425-6020 or email office@droughtschool.net.
