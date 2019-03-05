UW-Parkside to host celebration concert
SOMERS — In honor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 50-year celebration, the Alumni Concert Band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in Bedford Concert Hall of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Alumni who played in the Parkside Concert Band, or those who played a woodwind, brass or percussion instrument in the Jazz Ensemble, are invited to perform at the concert. Check-in begins at 12:15 p.m. in the lobby, with rehearsal from 1-4 p.m.
More information and online registration is available at uwp.edu/AlumniBand, or email Laura Rexroth at rexroth@uwp.edu.
Goodland School named winner of competition
RACINE — Goodland Elementary School was voted the best elementary school in the Floor Coverings International Best Elementary School Competition.
Dave Paeske, owner of Oak Creek-based Floor Coverings International, visited Goodland, 4800 Graceland Blvd., on Tuesday to present the Garden Club with a $250 Stein’s gift card. The club plans to use the gift card for tools and plants.
The Garden Club was created in partnership with Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St.
UGHS students place in state Microsoft exams
UNION GROVE — Two Union Grove High School students placed top in the state for their achievements on the Microsoft Office Specialist Certification Exams.
Seniors Jakob Johnson and Brian Dean took second and third place in the state respectively when they earned their MOS certification for Microsoft PowerPoint 2013.
Students in teacher Khloe Andreoli’s Microsoft Essentials course learns to become proficient and advanced with the Microsoft Office applications. As part of the course, students are able to take the MOS exam to earn the Microsoft certification.
The course is one of several dual-credit courses at UGHS, offering students college credit through Gateway Technical College.
Gateway to host EcoFest Racine
RACINE — Gateway Technical College will host the annual EcoFest Racine, a community event to share and celebrate sustainable practices, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 in the Lake Building on the college’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.
The event will focus on providing activities and ways community members can be gentle on the environment at work and home. It features informational displays, 20-minute informational presentations and children’s activities. There is no admission fee and each family attending will receive a free gift.
Some of the highlights include presentations on topics such as composting, do-it-yourself home products and “greening” your home; hands-on children’s craft activities and environmental displays; “green” vendors; electronics recycling; and an eco-focused art exhibit from the Vital Art Project.
For the electronics recycling, Gateway’s Information Technology program students have partnered with an area professional electronics business to accept all electronic devices for recycling. That includes such as items as desk and laptop computers, monitors (2005 and newer), cell phones and personal electronics, to name a few. All items are free to recycle. Drive-up drop off will be located on the east side of the campus in front of the Technical Building.
34 grants awarded to 23 RUSD locations
RACINE COUNTY — The Kids First Fund awarded 34 grants for a total of $14,997 to 23 Racine Unified School District locations.
The grants, approved in February, went all over the district including to the Racine Early Education Center, RUSD Administrative Center, Case High School, Olympia Brown Elementary School, Goodland Elementary School and more.
Kids First Fund has provided grants for programs and projects that enhance the learning experience for RUSD students since 1994.
Grant applications are accepted from RUSD classroom teachers and staff members. The next grant cycle begins in September. For more information or to get an application form, visit www.kidsfirstfundracine.org.
Horlick grad honored at UW-Green Bay
GREEN BAY — Kara Baugrud, a 2015 Horlick High School graduate, was the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Student Award at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Baugrud graduated in December with a B.S. in human biology and a minor in Spanish. She is also a varsity soccer player and was the class captain on the women’s soccer team during her freshman and sophomore years.
Baugrud volunteers in the nursery at Spring Lake Church in Green Bay and participates in the Tiny Earth initiative, which seeks to find antibiotic resistant bacteria and viruses.
When she graduated from Horlick, Baugrad was Salutatorian. At UW-Green Bay, she also received the Chancellor Leadership Medallion Award.
