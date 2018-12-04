School Notes

Explore virtual learning at Open House Dec. 12
RACINE — All Racine families are invited to Racine Unified School District’s Virtual Learning Open House, scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12, in the Community Pathways building located at 2333 Northwestern Ave.
With more than 350 course offerings, the Racine Unified School District’s Department of Digital and Virtual Learning provides an abundance of opportunities. Students in grades 6-12 have the option of taking one to two supplemental courses. High school students have the flexibility of enrolling in full-time virtual classes, including digital photography, game design, sports and entertaining marketing and more. Students are offered a hybrid schedule such as half virtual or half face-to-face classes.
For more information, go to rusd.org.
RLHS to host annual Christmas concert, service
RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School Music Program is scheduled to present its annual Christmas Concert, a service of lessons and carols, at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, at the school, 251 Luedtke Ave. The Racine Lutheran High School Brass Ensemble will provide pre-concert music beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Commons area.
The concert is to feature the school’s concert choir, chamber choir, concert band, handbell ensemble, and the grade school beginner and symphonic bands.
After the concert, a time of fellowship and refreshments will be shared in the Dining Hall. An offering will be accepted at the conclusion of the service.
