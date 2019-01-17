Prairie to host open house Jan. 27
WIND POINT — An open house for families interested in learning about pre-K through 12th grade is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.
At The Prairie School, every student age 3-18 is known, valued, supported and challenged. Visit the open house to learn why the school is ranked the No. 1 school in Wisconsin by Niche.com.
Campus tours will be given by members of The Prairie School’s student Leadership Society. Meet Nat Coffman, head of school, as well as administrators and faculty from primary, middle and upper school.
In addition to participating in hands-on classroom demos, visitors can talk with teachers, students and parents, as well as explore transportation options. Detailed information on tuition rates, scholarships and financial aid, after school care, athletics and co-curricular activities will also be provided.
Guests can register online at prairieschool.com/openhouse or by calling Jeni Cronin, admission assistant, at 262-752-2596.
Hall of Fame nominations sought
WATERFORD — The Waterford High School Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for 2019. Leadership. Excellence. Service. Perhaps a certain individual comes to mind for each of these words, whether a neighbor, relative, or former classmate. These core attributes lie at the heart of Waterford High School’s Hall of Fame.
The purpose of the Waterford Hall of Fame is to recognize those individuals who have brought distinction, honor and excellence to Waterford High School through their efforts to make the world a better place through their professional, entertainment, military, community service and business contributions. Any alumnus, long-serving faculty member or community supporter may be nominated to the Hall of Fame.
The committee is seeking the community’s input in collecting nominations for the next Hall of Fame class, which will induct up to three additional members this year. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 15, on the Waterford High School website under the district tab. For more information go to https://tinyurl.com/y96quv7k.
Kiwanis Symphony to host bring-a-friend nights
RACINE — Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony will host a bring-a-friend nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
The events are open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring their instrument and play along with the group in rehearsal. The event will include prizes and a pizza party at break time.
The Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony, whose mission is to focus on enhancing skills and passion for musical performance in area youth, caters to students in grades five through 12 who play instruments. Rehearsals take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays at First Presbyterian Church.
For more information, email rkysymphony@gmail.com or call 262-488-8765.
