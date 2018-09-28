Vendor booths available for Ladies Guild Harvest Fair
RACINE — Vendor booths are still available for the Ladies Guild Harvest Fair on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave.
To rent a booth or for more information, call 262-633-3281.
RUSD Offers ACT Boot Camps
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering six one-day ACT Boot Camps open to all high school students who are taking the ACT. All students in grades 9-11 participate in the ACT Suite of exams.
During these one-day camps, students will be taught general information about the ACT and test-taking strategies. They will also receive a practice test to take home.
Each boot camp is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following is a list of upcoming sessions:
- Park High School, 1901 12th St., Saturdays, Oct. 20 and Feb. 9.
- Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, Saturdays, Dec. 1 and Feb. 16.
- Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, Saturdays, Feb. 2 and April 6.
All Boot Camps are free and students can register with their high school counselor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.