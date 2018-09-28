Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Vendor booths available for Ladies Guild Harvest Fair

RACINE — Vendor booths are still available for the Ladies Guild Harvest Fair on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave.

To rent a booth or for more information, call 262-633-3281.

RUSD Offers ACT Boot Camps

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering six one-day ACT Boot Camps open to all high school students who are taking the ACT. All students in grades 9-11 participate in the ACT Suite of exams.

During these one-day camps, students will be taught general information about the ACT and test-taking strategies. They will also receive a practice test to take home.

Each boot camp is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following is a list of upcoming sessions:

  • Park High School, 1901 12th St., Saturdays, Oct. 20 and Feb. 9.
  • Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, Saturdays, Dec. 1 and Feb. 16.
  • Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, Saturdays, Feb. 2 and April 6.

All Boot Camps are free and students can register with their high school counselor.

