Waterford student wins Herb Kohl scholarship
WATERFORD — A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Excellence Scholarship was presented to Kennedy Lindeman, a student at Waterford High School, at a recognition luncheon hosted by Herb Kohl, a Wisconsin philanthropist, businessman and politician.
The Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic potential, outstanding leadership, citizenship, community service, integrity and other special talents.
St. Edward’s summer program registration open
RACINE — Summer at St. Edward’s offers children an inviting way to spend the long months while school is out.
The summer program offers creative and fun use of free time, giving parents peace of mind and a sense of well-being knowing their child is being cared for, challenged and encouraged to grow in confidence and self-esteem.
The summer program lasts Wednesday, June 14 through August 23.
Scheduling is flexible and parents can choose which weeks they want their child to attend. Each week is structured around a theme that will offer arts and crafts, field trips, museums, parks and recreation and more.
The program runs from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours if needed. For more information or to register, call 262-636-8051.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.