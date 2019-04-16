Try 3 months for $3

Waterford student wins Herb Kohl scholarship

WATERFORD — A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2019 Excellence Scholarship was presented to Kennedy Lindeman, a student at Waterford High School, at a recognition luncheon hosted by Herb Kohl, a Wisconsin philanthropist, businessman and politician.

The Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic potential, outstanding leadership, citizenship, community service, integrity and other special talents.

St. Edward’s summer program registration open

RACINE — Summer at St. Edward’s offers children an inviting way to spend the long months while school is out.

The summer program offers creative and fun use of free time, giving parents peace of mind and a sense of well-being knowing their child is being cared for, challenged and encouraged to grow in confidence and self-esteem.

The summer program lasts Wednesday, June 14 through August 23.

Scheduling is flexible and parents can choose which weeks they want their child to attend. Each week is structured around a theme that will offer arts and crafts, field trips, museums, parks and recreation and more.

The program runs from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours if needed. For more information or to register, call 262-636-8051.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs.

Direct submissions to Jonathon Sadowski, reporter, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; emailed to journaltimes@gmail.com Email photos in JPG format, 300 DPI or 1 MB to: journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line.

Further information about the A+ section is available by calling Sadowski at 262-631-1720. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

