Waterford FFA alumni hosting vendor fair at WHS
WATERFORD — The Waterford Future Farmers of America Alumni group is hosting its annual Spring Craft/Vendor show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30 in the Waterford High School Commons, 100 Field Drive.
The show gives attendants a chance to shop for Easter or Mother’s Day gifts or something for themselves. New items and favorites will return.
FFA Alumni will host a lunch, and current FFA members and Cloverview 4-H members will hold a bake sale. There will also be a raffle.
Admission is $1 for people 13 and older. All proceeds go to the FFA scholarship fund.
For more information call 262-534-2071.
BHS students plan Easter Egg hunt
BURLINGTON — Burlington High School is set to host a free Easter Egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the school, 400 McCanna Parkway.
Children 11 years old and udner can hunt for eggs and participate in other children’s activities.
In addition to photos with the Easter Bunny, there will be bunny tattoos, a coloring station, face painting and the chance to win larger prizes.
There is no admission fee, but attendees may bring a canned food or toiletry item to support Love Inc.
The school’s DRIVEN student organization is hosting the hunt. Up to 500 children are expected to attend, and 60 DRIVEN members will be at the event.
