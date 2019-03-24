Try 3 months for $3

Waterford FFA alumni hosting vendor fair at WHS

WATERFORD — The Waterford Future Farmers of America Alumni group is hosting its annual Spring Craft/Vendor show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30 in the Waterford High School Commons, 100 Field Drive.

The show gives attendants a chance to shop for Easter or Mother’s Day gifts or something for themselves. New items and favorites will return.

FFA Alumni will host a lunch, and current FFA members and Cloverview 4-H members will hold a bake sale. There will also be a raffle.

Admission is $1 for people 13 and older. All proceeds go to the FFA scholarship fund.

For more information call 262-534-2071.

BHS students plan Easter Egg hunt

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School is set to host a free Easter Egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the school, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Children 11 years old and udner can hunt for eggs and participate in other children’s activities.

In addition to photos with the Easter Bunny, there will be bunny tattoos, a coloring station, face painting and the chance to win larger prizes.

There is no admission fee, but attendees may bring a canned food or toiletry item to support Love Inc.

The school’s DRIVEN student organization is hosting the hunt. Up to 500 children are expected to attend, and 60 DRIVEN members will be at the event.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs.

Direct submissions to Jonathon Sadowski, reporter, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; emailed to jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com. Email photos in JPG format, 300 DPI or 1 MB to: journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line.

Further information about the A+ section is available by calling Sadowski at 262-631-1720. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments