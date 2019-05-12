Free service camp for students
RACINE — The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program hosted by the Volunteer Center of Racine County, is offering Summer Service-Learning Camps on a first come, first served basis. Camps begin the week of June 17 and end the week of Aug. 5.
Students will have the opportunity to choose from camps at 12 nonprofits in the Racine County area. This free program gives students the opportunity to fulfill hour requirements for extracurricular activities or to become more involved in their community.
To place an application or for more information, call Allison Clarke at 262-497-1809 or 262-886-9612, ext. 102, or email teamleader@volunteerracine.org.
Van Swol to retire
RACINE — David Van Swol is set to retire from Racine Christian School at the end of the current school year. During his tenure he has served as principal and teacher. He was hired as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher in 1978 and promoted to principal in 1983.
Throughout his time, he has affectionately become known as Mr. V. He is admired for his leadership and ability to relate to children of all ages along the K-8 continuum.
Van Swol will be honored with a retirement open house 2-4 p.m. May 18 in the school gymnasium. Remarks and presentations will take place at 3 p.m. Alumni, students, parents, grandparents and friends in the community are encouraged to attend this event.
