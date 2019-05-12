Try 3 months for $3

Free service camp for students

RACINE — The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program hosted by the Volunteer Center of Racine County, is offering Summer Service-Learning Camps on a first come, first served basis. Camps begin the week of June 17 and end the week of Aug. 5.

Students will have the opportunity to choose from camps at 12 nonprofits in the Racine County area. This free program gives students the opportunity to fulfill hour requirements for extracurricular activities or to become more involved in their community.

To place an application or for more information, call Allison Clarke at 262-497-1809 or 262-886-9612, ext. 102, or email teamleader@volunteerracine.org.

Van Swol to retire

RACINE — David Van Swol is set to retire from Racine Christian School at the end of the current school year. During his tenure he has served as principal and teacher. He was hired as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher in 1978 and promoted to principal in 1983.

Throughout his time, he has affectionately become known as Mr. V. He is admired for his leadership and ability to relate to children of all ages along the K-8 continuum.

Van Swol will be honored with a retirement open house 2-4 p.m. May 18 in the school gymnasium. Remarks and presentations will take place at 3 p.m. Alumni, students, parents, grandparents and friends in the community are encouraged to attend this event.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs.

Direct submissions to Jonathon Sadowski, reporter, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; emailed to journaltimes@gmail.com Email photos in JPG format, 300 DPI or 1 MB to: journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line.

Further information about the A+ section is available by calling Sadowski at 262-631-1720. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

