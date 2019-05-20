Students perform at state music fest
SOMERS — Several RUSD student musicians including Horlick’s Instrumental Music students and Gifford music students participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association State Solo Ensemble Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on May 4.
Horlick High School
Numerous Horlick soloists received gold and silver ratings. In addition, the following ensembles received gold ratings: saxophone choir, percussion ensemble, brass ensemble, jazz ensemble, electric strings and orchestra.
Alto saxophonist Caroline Konen, trombonist Marcus Leverich and the Horlick Orchestra received Exemplary Performance awards.
Gifford School
Gifford School eighth-grader Gabriella Martinez received two Exemplary Performance awards, one for a cello solo and one for a duet with fellow Gifford eighth-grader Nolan Boerner.
RUSD hosting mentoring summit
RACINE — Racine Unified School District students have the opportunity to attend a mentoring summit 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Gateway Technical College’s Racine Room Conference Center.
Summit topics will focus on closing the educational gap, educational goals, college readiness review, summer enrichment activities and career development.
The summit is aimed to provide a fun educational experience to enrich students’ lives and prepare them fro the 2019-20 school year.
For more information, contact Curtis Woods, RUSD mentor coordinator, at 262-664-6994 or curtis.woods@rusd.org.
Racine student selected for touring group
RACINE — Madison Crenshaw, a Case High School graduate and freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, was selected to be part of Kids From Wisconsin, a touring musical group.
Crenshaw will join the group as a soporano singer and dancer. She is working toward a bachelor of fine arts in musical theatre at UW-Stevens Point.
The group will put on 70 performances from June to August.
The tour schedule is available at www.kidsfromwisconsin.org/tour.
Muskego High to host free summer movies
MUSKEGO — Muskego High School will host three free movie nights this summer and showing them on its Inpro Stadium on the jumbo screen.
All screenings take place at 7 p.m. on the following dates:
June 21: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
July 19: “Moana”
August 16: “Black Panther”
The school’s Sports and Entertainment Marketing class organized the screenings, which will also have opportunities for food donations to the Muskego Food Pantry.
