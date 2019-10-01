RUSD schools earn high honors
RACINE — The Racine Unified Board of Education recognized 17 RUSD schools that have earned high honors from Wisconsin Response to Intervention Center for their work in implementing positive behavior interventions in their schools.
These schools have all been recognized at the bronze level for behavior. That means these schools have successfully implemented an equitable, multi-level system of supports and created a system that meets the needs of all students.
This work takes the determination of many and the School Board paid them special recognition, giving congratulations to the following schools:
- Giese Elementary School
- Gifford K8 School
- Goodland Elementary School
- Knapp Elementary School
- The REAL School
- Starbuck Middle School
- Wadewitz Elementary School
- Olympia Brown Elementary School
- Red Apple Elementary School
- Walden III School
- West Ridge Elementary School
- Julian Thomas Elementary School
- North Park Elementary School
- Roosevelt Elementary School
- Schulte Elementary School
- Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School
- Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School
BHS seeks Wall of Inspiration nominees
BURLINGTON — Burlington High School officials are asking the community to nominate alumni for the Wall of Inspiration award. The award recognizes alumni who have made noteworthy achievements and contributions to their chosen field or humanitarian causes since graduating.
Nominations are due Nov. 15. A committee reviews nominations to select inductees. Inductees will be honored in a ceremony on Jan. 17.
Submit nominations to the attention of Nicole DeLassus at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington, WI 53105.
Burlington High School’s mission is to “encourage the growth of the intellectual, physical, vocational, creative, cultural and social abilities of its students.” Students walk by the Wall of Inspiration regularly and look up to these alumni as role models.
Racine Lutheran’s Fall Concert set
You have free articles remaining.
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., will hold its Fall Concert 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The grade school beginner and symphonic bands will join the RLHS concert choir, concert band and handbell ensemble.
There is no admission fee. A goodwill offering will be available at the end of the concert.
To learn more about the RLHS music program, contact the admissions office at 262-637-6538 or sdrummond@racinelutheran.org.
ACT boot camps offered
RACINE — Racine Unified School District is offering free ACT boot camps for high school students to help prepare first-time ACT takers or to improve on their past scores.
RUSD will offer six ACT Boot Camps, open to any high school student on the following Saturdays:
Oct. 19 and Feb. 22 at Park High School, 1901 12th St., Racine
Dec. 7 and Feb. 29 at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine
Feb. 1 and March 28 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Interested students should sign up with their high school counselor. All boot camps run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.