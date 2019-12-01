School Notes: RUSD freshmen 'SEE' their future

Unified freshmen ‘SEE’ their future
RACINE — Every RUSD freshman had the opportunity to attend the SEE Your Future Expo last month.
More than 50 local employers came together at Gateway’s iMet Center and Fountain Hall in Racine to teach our students about career opportunities available to them after high school.
Students were tasked with engaging with employers and asking pertinent questions about their future, such as, “What courses will I need in high school to better prepare me for this job?”
At some tables, students had the opportunity to get hands-on and see what a day in the life of someone in that career would look like.
Employers ranged from manufacturing and health care to police and fire to the Department of Natural Resources and many others.
St. John’s announces Christmas program dates
RACINE — St. John’s Lutheran School, 1501 Erie St., has announced the dates for its upcoming children’s Christmas programs.
Students in grades five to eight will present their program 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Students in grades one to four will present their program 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Children in pre-K3, pre-K4 and kindergarten will present their program7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Unified to showcase academis
RACINE — Interested in learning more about the Academies of Racine? Headed to high school next year and want to see what it’s all about? Thinking about applying for enrollment at Case, Horlick or Park High Schools?
Racine Unified will show off its academy programs at Case, Horlick and Park this week.
The Academy Showcase allows an opportunity for students and their families to learn more about the Academies of Racine and courses offered, and a chance to visit with students and staff.
- 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Park High School
- 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Case High School
- 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Horlick High School
The Academy Showcase also allows students and families the opportunity to learn more about extra-curricular activities including athletics and meet community partners that help support local schools.