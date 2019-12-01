School Notes: RUSD freshmen 'SEE' their future

Unified freshmen ‘SEE’ their future

RACINE — Every RUSD freshman had the opportunity to attend the SEE Your Future Expo last month.

More than 50 local employers came together at Gateway’s iMet Center and Fountain Hall in Racine to teach our students about career opportunities available to them after high school.

Students were tasked with engaging with employers and asking pertinent questions about their future, such as, “What courses will I need in high school to better prepare me for this job?”

At some tables, students had the opportunity to get hands-on and see what a day in the life of someone in that career would look like.

Employers ranged from manufacturing and health care to police and fire to the Department of Natural Resources and many others.

St. John’s announces Christmas program dates

RACINE — St. John’s Lutheran School, 1501 Erie St., has announced the dates for its upcoming children’s Christmas programs.

Students in grades five to eight will present their program 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.