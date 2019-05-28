RLHS to host golf outing
RACINE — Registration is open for the 31st annual RLHS Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 5. Golfers will enjoy lunch, dinner and 18 holes of golf at Meadowbrook Country Club. Four-golfer-scramble and individual-play options are available. Proceeds benefit the school’s athletic department, and hole sponsorships are available.
Online registration and printable forms are available at RacineLutheran.org; click on the Support Us tab and then Golf Outing. For more information, call 262-637-6538 or email klong@RacineLutheran.org.
Mitchell students give career discovery highlights
RACINE — Students from Mitchell Middle School presented highlights from their participation in the Career Discovery Solutions program at the May 17 meeting of the Founders Rotary Club of Racine.
The purpose of the program is to give students practical career education through the task of solving as a team a real-world problem in a career area of interest. For this project, the student team was hosted by Community State Bank at its Union Grove location.
