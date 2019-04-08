Racine native elected sorority president
WHITEWATER — Madisen Polk of Racine, who is majoring in human resources management, was elected president of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.
RUSD, Kenosha students learn preservation
RACINE — Students at Jefferson and Roosevelt elementary schools and Brass Community School in Kenosha recently learned a fun, common-sense approach to preserving our environment. The kids took part in a free program offered by Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization.
Modern Woodmen’s Ecology Awareness Program helps kids gain an understanding of the part people play in the environment. The program leads young people to make informed ecological choices. Each child receives several take-home souvenirs to reinforce ecological concepts.
The program is one in a series of free youth educational programs Modern Woodmen offers to schools and youth groups nationwide. The Ecology Awareness Program benefits thousands of kids annually.
