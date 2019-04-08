Try 3 months for $3

Racine native elected sorority president

WHITEWATER — Madisen Polk of Racine, who is majoring in human resources management, was elected president of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

RUSD, Kenosha students learn preservation

RACINE — Students at Jefferson and Roosevelt elementary schools and Brass Community School in Kenosha recently learned a fun, common-sense approach to preserving our environment. The kids took part in a free program offered by Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization.

Modern Woodmen’s Ecology Awareness Program helps kids gain an understanding of the part people play in the environment. The program leads young people to make informed ecological choices. Each child receives several take-home souvenirs to reinforce ecological concepts.

The program is one in a series of free youth educational programs Modern Woodmen offers to schools and youth groups nationwide. The Ecology Awareness Program benefits thousands of kids annually.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs.

Direct submissions to Jonathon Sadowski, reporter, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; emailed to journaltimes@gmail.com Email photos in JPG format, 300 DPI or 1 MB to: journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line.

Further information about the A+ section is available by calling Sadowski at 262-631-1720. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

