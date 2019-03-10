Park putting on ‘Addams Family’
RACINE — Park High School students will put on four performances of “The Addams Family” this weekend.
That lovable family of creepy kooks is alive and well and living in their super-spooky mansion in Central Park. The Addams family, led by the elegantly gaunt and seemingly undead Morticia and her ever-devoted husband Gomez, is in turmoil.
Their daughter Wednesday, now 18, finds herself falling in love — a sensation that is unsettling for both her and her family of endearing misfits. When the teen invites her new boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, over with his “normal” family to get better acquainted with the Addams household, chaos ensues.
Come out and support local high school theater. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 14-16 and 2 p.m. March 17. General admission is $10 and student and senior admission is $7.
Contact Julia Jaskulske at 262-902-2273 or julia.jaskulske@rusd.org for more information or to reserve a seat.
Enrollment open for Spring Break Nature Camp
CALEDONIA — Enrollment is now open for the five-day Spring Break Nature Camp at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Children ages 7-13 are welcome to join for as many days as they want, as each day is designed as a standalone experience. Activities include archery, campfires, forest explorations and shelter building.
The camp is scheduled for April 22-26. The cost is $30 per day for Nature Center members and $35 for non-members. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-639-1515.
Mother’s Day Out to host open house
RACINE — Mother’s Day Out Preschool and Childcare Center, 212 11th St., will host its open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18.
Staff will be present to give tours and answer questions regarding the program. Mother’s Day Out provides year-round services for child care and preschool needs through school year and summer program options.
Starting in September, the preschool will offer a new class for infants 6 weeks and older, meaning children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old can go to Mother’s Day Out.
Children can go from two to five days per week, and a Pre-K program offers three- to five-day-per-week options. Enrollment is first-come, first served.
Applications for the 2019-20 school year will be available at the open house or online at www.mdoracine.com.
For more information, call 262-632-7311 or email office@mdoracine.com.
March Parkside Science Night is Wednesday
SOMERS — Richard Settersten will present “Flux: Insights into the Social Experience of Life Transitions” from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for the March installment of Science Night.
Settersten will share lessons about the nature and experience of life transitions today. Transitions are at the heart of the human experience. As people grow up and older, personal identities and life circumstances are often in flux. Rapidly changing environments can leave peopel feelings unprepared and unsatisfied.
Illustrations from across the decades of adult life — from entry into adulthood through old age — reveal that many of the most important, but often invisible and surprising, keys to understanding life transitions are found in the social world.
Settersten is a professor and Barbara E. Knudson Endowed Chair of Human Development and Family Sciences at Oregon State University.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will take place in the Student Center Cinema. All are welcome.
Prince of Peace enrollment open
CALEDONIA — Open enrollment has begun for the 2019-20 school year at Prince of Peace Luthern Preschool and Child Care, 4340 6 Mile Road.
The center offers 3-year-old and 4-year-old preschool programs and year-round child care in a Christ-centered, caring, positive atmosphere and an active, hands-on learning environment.
For more information about the preschool or open enrollment, email poppscc.racine@gmail.com or call 262-639-1277.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.