Park to host craft fair
RACINE — Park High School is scheduled to host its fourth annual craft and vendor fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30.
The event will be held on the school's first floor, whereas in years past it was in the fieldhouse. There will be more than 50 vendors along with silent auction items and raffles.
A "kids corner" will be available for children to do crafts of their own with early education pathway students. Culinary arts students will run a concession stand.
Proceeds will benefit Park students who are going on an international trip to Switzerland and Italy in June.
Free parking will be available on the west side of the building.
Author to speak at Carthage
KENOSHA — The Carthage History Department and Division of Arts and Humanities welcome alumnus, historian and award-winning author Jon Kukla to campus to give a free presentation on his latest book, “Patrick Henry: Champion of Liberty.”
The presentation is scheduled for noon Wednesday, March 20, in room 159 of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Kukla's book received the Slatten Prize for Biography from the Virginia Historical Society and was a finalist for the 2018 George Washington Prize and the Library of Virginia’s People’s Choice Award.
Patrick Henry is famously remembered for saying, “Give me liberty or give me death," but his rich contribution to American independence consisted of far more than one line from one speech. Kukla’s book restores the American patriot to his important place in the nation’s early history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.