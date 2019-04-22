Lakefront Artist Fair is May 4
RACINE — The 38th annual Lakefront Artist Fair, which benefits Racine Montessori School, is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4.
More than 100 artists from the Midwest will display and sell a variety of arts and crafts. Other activities include a silent auction, basket raffle and children’s area with a bouncy house and juggling performance.
Raffle prizes include a $500 grand prize, Apple iPad, mount bike, essetially oil and an American Girl of the year. Mark Paffrath and Brent Mitchell are booked as entertainment.
For more information, contact Lisa Torano at 262-637-7892 or lisatorano@racinemontessori.com.
RLHS to host Fine Arts Festival concert
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., is scheduled to hold its Fine Arts Festival Concert on at 7 p.m. May 10.
The festival will celebrate multiple facets of the school’s thriving fine arts program. Unique art projects and industrial art creations will be showcased in the school’s commons. Student musicians from the concert choir, concert band, chamber choir and handbell ensemble will perform. The art gallery opens at 6 p.m.
There is no admission fee, and a goodwill offering will be available at the end of the concert.
To learn more about the RLHS fine arts program, contact the admissions office at 262-637-6538 or sdrummond@racinelutheran.org.
North Cape hosting spaghetti dinner
RAYMOND — North Cape School, 11926 W. Highway K, has scheduled a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. April 28.
The cost is $11 for ages 11 and up, $9 for ages 5-10 and $5 for ages 2-4.
For more information, call 262-835-4069.
Burlington native part of winning team
MENOMONIE — Alex Daniels of Burlington, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, was part of group of construction students at University of Wisconsin-Stout is standing tall after winning a national competition.
The eight students won the safety division — developing a safety plan for an actual construction project in California — in the Associated Builders and Contractors’ Construction Management Competition held in late March in Long Beach, Califfornia.
Horlick cheer and stunt team to hold tryouts
RACINE — Students will be able to try out for the 2019-20 Horlick Co-ed Cheer and Stunt Team April 29-May 3.
There will be clinics 6-9 p.m. April 29-May 2 in the Horlick Fieldhouse, 2119 Rapids Drive. The tryout date is May 3 by time slot.
Attendants are encouraged to wear comfortable athletic clothing sturdy athletic shoes. Girls should have their hair in a ponytail.
Questions can be sent to horlickcheer@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.