Kiwanis Youth Symphony to hold auditions
RACINE — The Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony is scheduled to hold auditions for musicians in grades three to 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Auditions will be 5 to 10 minutes in length. Musicians will be asked to play a scale, a prepared solo and sight read music.
The Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony is an instrumental music program that offers ensemble opportunities to students in the southeastern Wisconsin area under the direction of Jesse Gomez and Michael Corman. Rehearsals are held from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays at First Presbyterian Church. Three instrumental groups are available to accommodate various levels of student skill sets and ages. All instruments are welcome. Concerts are held several times throughout the year. Financial aid is available for tuition.
For more information, call 262-488-8765 or email rkysymphony@gmail.com.
UW-Parkside to host Science Night
SOMERS— The University of Wisconsin-Parkside presents the first installment of the fall 2018 semester Science Night titled "Muscular Dystrophy and Neurodegeneration: Insights from Baker’s Yeast Growth" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
The presenter is Heather True-Krob, professor in the Cell Biology and Physiology Department at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Going strong in its 15th year, Science Night has become a staple of programs featured on Parkside's campus. The free series features presentations and lectures about various math and science topics and issues.
Free parking is available after 6:30 p.m.
Co-directors named at John XXIII
RACINE — Sarah Oates and Shanae Farrell have been appointed co-directors of John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave. Oates earned a master's degree in social work and has worked in the non-profit sector for 10 years. Farrell earned a master's degree in counseling with a specialization in school counseling.
John XXIII Educational Center is open to all students in grades six through 12. The center's after school program opened on Wednesday, Sept. 5 and offers two sessions: 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information or to register, call Oates at 262-898-5665.
Racine Judo Club offers classes
RACINE — The Racine Judo Club is offering Judo classes for students ages 9 to 17 years-old on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the DeKoven Center Gym, 600 21st St. Beginner classes are scheduled to be held from 6 to 7 p.m., advanced classes from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Judo is a sport for all ages and teaches self-control, balance, coordination, self-respect, and how to fall without getting hurt. Judo deals with throws, hold downs, arm bars and is regulated by a set of rules. It does not include striking or kicking techniques.
For more information, contact Cindy Peterson at Judoka.cindy@yahoo.com or Tim Feest at 262-822-1385.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.