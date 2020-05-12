School notes for May 12

Rotary Club awards Strive scholarships
RACINE — Five graduates from area high schools recently received scholarship awards totaling $10,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, demonstrating the club’s commitment and encouragement of Racine’s youth.
Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including “Service above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.
This year’s scholarship winners are: Ayanna Crenshaw, a graduate of The Prairie School who will study arts and sciences at Carthage College; Sofia Ferrer, a graduate of Case High School who will study pre-med at UW-Madison; Brock Naidl, a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School who will study neurobiology at UW-Madison; Josephine Bennett, a graduate of Park High School who will study special education at UW-LaCrosse; and Megan McGinnis, a graduate of Case High School who will study education at Louisiana State University.
“Academic improvement, community service and leadership are among the accomplishments of our winners,” said Rotarian John Busey, who chairs the scholarship committee. “Racine’s future is brighter than ever because of their strong mindedness and compassion for others.”
The scholarships are funded by the Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship Golf Classic, which is typically held in September but not yet scheduled for 2020.
Student receives Sons of Norway scholarship
UNION GROVE — Logan Farrington, a senior at Union Grove High School, has been awarded the 2020 District 5 Book Scholarship from Sons of Norway District 5. He was sponsored by the Nordlyset Lodge in Racine.
This scholarship is based on academic excellence. Following graduation from Union Grove High School, Farrington plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to pursue a career in business management.
Edstrom receives 4-H scholarship
MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has announced this year’s scholarship recipients. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration.
This year’s winners include Alec Edstrom of Union Grove, who received one of five $1,000 T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarships.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards more than $19,000 in scholarships annually.
Art exhibits can be viewed virtually
SOMERS — Current art exhibitions at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside can now be viewed virtually.
While UW-Parkside’s physical galleries housed in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the university has built an online viewing room for two exhibitions: Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” and Sky Hopinka’s video work.
To view the vitural exhibitions, visit the Rita webpage online at uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.
News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+.
There is no charge for any news item. Email information to journaltimes@gmail.com.
PHOTOS: Photos of events held by schools, colleges and universities are welcome and encouraged. Email information and photo in high-resolution (large file) JPEG format to the attention of A+ to journaltimes@gmail.com. Include “to the attention of A+” in the subject line.
For more information, contact Pete Wicklund at 262-631-1730 or at journaltimes@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!