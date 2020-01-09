School notes for Jan. 14

Bryant Center offers after-school programs
RACINE — The Dr. John Bryant Community Center, in partnership with City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, is offering a wide range of after-school activities during the winter from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. The programs are free of charge unless noted and appropriate for youth ages 14 to 18. They are:
Martial arts — A program committed to helping students develop confidence, discipline and respect. A uniform fee applies. Hurricane Force Martial Arts is offered for youth ages 12 to 18. Lil Storms Martial Arts is offered to youth ages 5 to 11.
FAB-LAB is available for youth ages 14 to 18 interested in technology and the computer arts. This program features an IMet room with 3D Graphic and Laser printers.
Creative arts classes for youth ages 14 to 18 are offered in ceramics, music lessons or the on-site music studio.
For more information about program registration and age requirements, call the Bryant Center at 262-636-9235.
Skating fundraiser planned
RACINE — A roller skating fundraiser for the Education Youth Development Outreach Annual Spring Break College Tour 2020 is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Star Roller Rink, 1825 Sycamore Ave.
In addition to skating, the event is to feature information on pre-college resources, raffles, learning and community service hours signups, college tour registration and more.
The event is open to the public for family fun and unity celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther king Jr.
An $8 donation, with or without skates, is requested.
FFA Alumni convention deadline nears
WAUKESHA — Registrations for the Wisconsin FFA Alumni will close January 20. The annual meeting will be held at the Milwaukee Marriott West in Waukesha on Jan. 31- Feb. 1 hosted by Sections 4, 5, and 10. This location is offering the opportunity for a Friday night event at Milwaukee Vincent High School showcasing the school's agriculture education program, touring facilities, and enjoying the school’s fish fry.
Other new events are an Elite Table Auction, which will be sold on Friday night to reserve a table for 10 at Saturday’s banquet (steak and shrimp, wine …). A dessert dash for the Saturday night banquet is also a new fundraiser. An online auction will go live on Jan. 17 and close on Jan. 31.
The theme for the two-day event is Vision + Leadership + Reality. It is also the 40th anniversary of the FFA Alumni conventions. Education seminars, sectional meetings, live and silent auctions, speakers and a lot of networking will fill Friday night and Saturday. The auctions are held both evenings with all proceeds going to many statewide FFA programs. The annual meeting is the largest fundraiser the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association holds each year.
Registration information can be found at wisconsinaged.org/events/2020-Wisconsin-FFA-Alumni-Convention