School notes for Jan. 14

In addition to skating, the event is to feature information on pre-college resources, raffles, learning and community service hours signups, college tour registration and more.

The event is open to the public for family fun and unity celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther king Jr.

An $8 donation, with or without skates, is requested.

FFA Alumni convention deadline nears

WAUKESHA — Registrations for the Wisconsin FFA Alumni will close January 20. The annual meeting will be held at the Milwaukee Marriott West in Waukesha on Jan. 31- Feb. 1 hosted by Sections 4, 5, and 10. This location is offering the opportunity for a Friday night event at Milwaukee Vincent High School showcasing the school's agriculture education program, touring facilities, and enjoying the school’s fish fry.

Other new events are an Elite Table Auction, which will be sold on Friday night to reserve a table for 10 at Saturday’s banquet (steak and shrimp, wine …). A dessert dash for the Saturday night banquet is also a new fundraiser. An online auction will go live on Jan. 17 and close on Jan. 31.