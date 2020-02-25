School notes for Feb. 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For more information on the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s special events, music education programs and concerts, and to purchase tickets, visit racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

Open house planned at Small World Montessori

RACINE — Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St., has scheduled its annual open house for noon until 2 pm. on Sunday, March 1. Staff will be on hand to demonstrate and explain the value of a Montessori education. Refreshments will be served.

Small World offers a holistic education for children ages 2 through 6 years of age. Flexible programs are designed to meet families’ needs.

Montessori First Steps Playgroup, a parent-child program for newborns to age 2 ½, is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.

The Introductory Toddler program consists of three, four or five-day a week options for children ages 2-3. The Toddler classroom focuses on socialization, basic classroom skills and aiding the child in the toilet learning process. On Fridays, Toddlers will explore music, art and cooking.

The Children’s House program is for children ages 3-4. The curriculum offers hands on activities in language, math, science, art and culture designed for the young child.