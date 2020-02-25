School notes for Feb. 25

Wadewitz pasta dinner set for Thursday
RACINE — Wadewitz Elementary School is planning to hold its annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
The menu includes pasta, meatballs, salad and bread, and coffee or water. There will also be a basket raffle and bake sale.
Tickets cost $12. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Proceeds will go towards updating indoor courtyard area with new play spaces and equipment.
Walden freshman wins music competition
RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of the RSO’s annual Young Artists’ Competition, which took place Feb. 9 at UW-Parkside’s Frances Bedford Concert Hall.
Lydia Weaver, a freshman at Walden III High School, captured first place with her performance of Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major.” Gabriella Martinez placed second and Ellie Lutterman placed third; both are students at Case High School. All three winners received scholarship cash.
Weaver is scheduled to perform an encore of the violin concerto alongside the RSO at its Spring Masterworks Concert on Sunday, April 5 at UW-Parkside’s Frances Bedford Concert Hall. Tickets are available at the Racine Symphony’s website. Students under 21 will receive free admission.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information on the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s special events, music education programs and concerts, and to purchase tickets, visit racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
Open house planned at Small World Montessori
RACINE — Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St., has scheduled its annual open house for noon until 2 pm. on Sunday, March 1. Staff will be on hand to demonstrate and explain the value of a Montessori education. Refreshments will be served.
Small World offers a holistic education for children ages 2 through 6 years of age. Flexible programs are designed to meet families’ needs.
Montessori First Steps Playgroup, a parent-child program for newborns to age 2 ½, is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.
The Introductory Toddler program consists of three, four or five-day a week options for children ages 2-3. The Toddler classroom focuses on socialization, basic classroom skills and aiding the child in the toilet learning process. On Fridays, Toddlers will explore music, art and cooking.
The Children’s House program is for children ages 3-4. The curriculum offers hands on activities in language, math, science, art and culture designed for the young child.
The Extended Day program is for children ages 4-6. This program provides a longer, more challenging school day for the older child. The Extended Day program, which continues until 2:30 p.m., includes activities like art, drama and yoga instruction.
Full-time childcare, which includes Montessori education, is available at Small World for the same cost as traditional full-time childcare. For more information, call 262-632-6797.