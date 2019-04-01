Equality Prom is Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT — Equality Prom is a safe haven for all high school students to come together, have a good time and make new friends. The prom allows youth to not be judged for who they are authentically. It promotes growth among LGBT youth and allies, and encourages them to build a strong and supportive community.
This year’s Equality Prom is scheduled for Saturday at the Marriott Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The prom committee and the LGBT Board are now in the planning stages for this prom.
Attendants must be ages 14 to 18. Students must have a current high school ID or if home schooled contact The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin at 262-664-4100. No drugs or alcohol allowed. No preregistration is necessary.
St. Edward to have ‘Mostaccioli Madness’
RACINE — The St. Edward’s Child Development Center’s annual All-You-Can-Eat Mostaccioli Madness Dinner is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. April 18 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
The buffet includes mostaccioli, meatballs, tossed salad, bred and butter. There will be a silent auction, a DJ and dancing, 50/50 raffles, a bake sale, cash bar and kid games and raffles. There will also be special guest appearances by SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star.
Advance tickets are $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for children ages 6-12 and $7 for children ages 2-5. Children 1 and under are free. Ticket prices will increase at the door.
Proceeds will go to classroom security and child learning materials.
For more information, call 262-636-8051.
Horlick reunions scheduled
RACINE — The Horlick High School Class of 1974 45-year reunion has been scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St.
The time is not yet determined. For more information, contact Mark Stewart at MarkStewartHorlick1974@gmail.com.
The Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion the weekend of Aug. 9-10.
The weekend is scheduled to start with an icebreaker 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Smolenski Park Biergarten, 438 S. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant.
Activities on Aug. 10 will start at 10 a.m. with golf at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. Later in the day, there will be cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at The Corner House, 1521 Washington Ave., Racine.
For more information, contact Steve Botzau at 262-554-6200 or sbotzau@habush.com; Lori Heried Chiapetta at 262-945-7196 or lori.chia@yahoo.com; or Susan Ahlborg Zeyen at 262-498-5391.
