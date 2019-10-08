{{featured_button_text}}
Expo.JPG

UGHS hosts College and Career Expo

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School hosted its fifth College and Career Expo on Sept. 18. This event continues to be a big hit with tremendous value to students, parents and community.

This year, the event had just over 80 colleges and businesses. The event helps students network, learn and make progress toward a career pathway.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

UGHS students earn industry certifications

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School class of 2018 earned over 53 industry recognized certifications, earning the school district a total of $53,000 toward supporting the school’s career pathways.

The certifications are embedded into the career pathways offered at UGHS, and are vetted by businesses and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs.

Direct submissions to Jonathon Sadowski, reporter, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; emailed to journaltimes@gmail.com Email photos in JPG format, 300 DPI or 1 MB to: journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line.

Further information about the A+ section is available by calling Sadowski at 262-631-1720. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments