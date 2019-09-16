{{featured_button_text}}

Carthage to host visit day

KENOSHA — All Racine and Kenosha county high school students are invited to visit Carthage College on from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday for the college’s Kenosha/Racine Night.

The evening begins with check-in and free pizza at 5:30 p.m. Then there will be a program at 6 p.m. including scholarship information, student panel session and an admissions and financial aid presentation. A guided tour with a current Carthage student will follow at 7 p.m.

There is no admission fee.

Prairie to host open house

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, has scheduled an open house for noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Guests will have the chance to learn more about any grade, Pre-K through 12, as they visit campus. Tours will be given by members of Prairie’s Student Leadership Society.

In addition to participating in hands-on classroom demos, guests can talk with teachers, students and parents to learn about how every Prairie student is known, valued, supported and challenged. Additionally, families will receive detailed information on transportation options, tuition rates, Prairie’s scholarship program, after school care, athletics and co-curricular activities.

Guests may pre-register online at www.prairieschool.com/openhouse or by calling Admissions Director Callie Atanasoff at 262-752-2531.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. Typed contributions no more than 250 words must be submitted within 60 days after the event occurs.

Direct submissions to Jonathon Sadowski, reporter, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; emailed to journaltimes@gmail.com Email photos in JPG format, 300 DPI or 1 MB to: journaltimes@gmail.com. Include to the attention of A+ in the subject line.

Further information about the A+ section is available by calling Sadowski at 262-631-1720. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments