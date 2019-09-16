Carthage to host visit day
KENOSHA — All Racine and Kenosha county high school students are invited to visit Carthage College on from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday for the college’s Kenosha/Racine Night.
The evening begins with check-in and free pizza at 5:30 p.m. Then there will be a program at 6 p.m. including scholarship information, student panel session and an admissions and financial aid presentation. A guided tour with a current Carthage student will follow at 7 p.m.
There is no admission fee.
Prairie to host open house
WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, has scheduled an open house for noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Guests will have the chance to learn more about any grade, Pre-K through 12, as they visit campus. Tours will be given by members of Prairie’s Student Leadership Society.
In addition to participating in hands-on classroom demos, guests can talk with teachers, students and parents to learn about how every Prairie student is known, valued, supported and challenged. Additionally, families will receive detailed information on transportation options, tuition rates, Prairie’s scholarship program, after school care, athletics and co-curricular activities.
Guests may pre-register online at www.prairieschool.com/openhouse or by calling Admissions Director Callie Atanasoff at 262-752-2531.
