Racine Christian apple pie sale returns
RACINE — Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St., has scheduled its annual apple pie sale for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5.
Pies can be pre-ordered by calling 262-634-0961 or visiting www.racinechristianschool.com. Pies will be sold for $12.
Two Prairie students are National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
WIND POINT — Diya Mehra and Siyun Wang, two students at The Prairie School, have been named semifinalists for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship.
Mehra and Wang are among 16,000 semifinalists who represent the top 1% of high school seniors.
More than 1.5 million high school juniors entered the National Merit Scholarship program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The scholarship program will notify semifinalists if they have advanced to the final round beginning in February. Winners will be announced April through July.
BHS student takes
3rd in mountain bike race
WASAU — Rider Rainer, a student at Burlington High School and member of the Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Bike Association (SLSMTB), was the third-place finisher in a nearly 20-mile race Sept. 16 in Wausau.
Rainer was one of four SLSMTB riders to finish in the top five for the Division 2 JV3 race. He finished with a time of 1:27:57.45, less than a second behind the top two.
Rainer and fellow SLSMTB riders Connor Buchanan, Nathan Gowe and Alex Martin quickly took control of the race, pulling ahead early on. These four boys in the lead negotiated a course full of challenging climbs, singletrack with rocks, roots, downhill berms and slippery double-track conditions.
The finish was so close that it required official review to conﬁrm race results as the four crossed the finish line within two seconds of each other.
