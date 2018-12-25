MUSKEGO — With the completion last summer of the new natatorium at Muskego High School, the Muskego-Norway School District is excited to offer open swim to the community starting in the new year.
Open swim times are 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The admission cost is $5 for adults (18 and over) and $3 for students and toddlers. The pool is open to Muskego-Norway and non-district residents alike.
Muskego High School is located at W183 S8750 Racine Ave. (Highway Y).
The natatorium is also available for rental for private events and parties. If people are interested, they can email the pool manager at tim.gorecki@muskegonorway.org.
