Muskego High School Natatorium

The Muskego High School Natatorium opened in September. The project was approved by the School Board in 2017. Ron and Sara Beam from the Southwest Aquatic Team donated $350,000 to the project. The project added two additional swimming lanes to create eight in total. Additionally, over 200 seats were added for spectators allowing up to 400 people to be seated. The upgrades will allow the diving team to practice alongside the swim team.

 Bill Fritsch, Harper Fritsch Studio

MUSKEGO — With the completion last summer of the new natatorium at Muskego High School, the Muskego-Norway School District is excited to offer open swim to the community starting in the new year.

Open swim times are 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The admission cost is $5 for adults (18 and over) and $3 for students and toddlers. The pool is open to Muskego-Norway and non-district residents alike.

Muskego High School is located at W183 S8750 Racine Ave. (Highway Y).

The natatorium is also available for rental for private events and parties. If people are interested, they can email the pool manager at tim.gorecki@muskegonorway.org.

