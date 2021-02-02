School Board member recognized for decades of service

NORTH CAPE — North Cape School District school board member Thomas Halter was recognized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards for serving 30 years on the North Cape School District school Board.

Halter was recognized at the virtual 2021 State Education Convention in January, which was attended by hundreds of school board members and school district administrators from around the state. John Ashley, WASB executive director, congratulated Halter on his outstanding dedication to public education.

“I commend Halter for his enduring commitment to expand educational opportunities for the young people in their community and diligent work to ensure an effective governing body,” Ashley said. “Especially during these challenging times, Halter deserves our gratitude for devoting decades to the cause of improving public education in Wisconsin.”

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards is a nonprofit association that provides information and services to Wisconsin school boards in the areas of school law and policymaking, bargaining, legislation and leadership development.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0