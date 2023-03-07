RACINE — Applications for this year's Case High School Scholarship are due by March 31.
The scholarship is offered to assist Case seniors pursue an undergraduate education at either an accredited four-year college or university or an accredited two-year technical or community college. The application and donation information is available through the Racine Community Foundation at bit.ly/3mBMwP5.
Anyone can contribute to the fund, which will continue benefiting deserving Case seniors for years to come.