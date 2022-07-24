Scholarships & Awards 2022: Waterford High School

WATERFORD — The 2022 scholarship and award recipients at Waterford High School are:
Valedictorian, Equitable Excellence Scholarship, Waterford High School Student Council Scholarship, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship: Abigail Stultz.
Salutatorian, Waterford Football Dave Hansen Memorial Scholarship, WE Energies Daughters & Sons Scholarship: Carson Gaylord.
Akron University Scholarship: Chloe Werner.
Albert & Cora Lotsch Scholarship: Spencer Gross.
Alcivia Scholarship: Taylor Himebauch.
Alliant Energy Foundation Scholarship: Alexandra Lippmann.
American Legion Post Essman-Schroeder Scholarships: Emily Chic, Gabe Gotcher, Georgia Price, Hannah Frohne, Hannah Schroeder.
Associated Bank Scholarship: Hannah Frohne.
Aurora Health Care Scholarship: Angelena Wieczorek and Abigal Stultz.
Ave Maria University Scholarships: John Durand.
Avidity Science Scholarship, UW-Platteville Scholarship: Joshua Beyer.
Bill Baas/Barb Deichl Most Valuable Female Teammate: Gigi Guepper.
Blackhawks Credit Union Community Scholarship: Hannah Frohne.
Brian Ratsch Scholarship: Alissa Nelson.
Bryant & Stratton Scholarships: Isabella Enea, Jennifer Weir.
Burlington Rotary Scholarship: Nathaniel Wallen.
Carroll University Scholarships: Jake Battani, Kaylee Brudnicki, Gianna Guzman.
Carthage College Scholarship: Kennedy Hancock.
Choir Parents Association Scholarships: Gabriel Gotcher, Hannah Frohne, Emma McQuillan, Lillian Mehring, Georgia Price.
Choral Awards: Noelle Voegeli, Lilly Mehring.
Concordia University Scholarship: Angeline Wolfert.
Donald E. Krueger Masonic Scholarship: Devyn Tyacke.
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarship: Madison Pozek.
Explore Waterford Scholarships: Lillian Mehring.
FFA Alumni Scholarships: Emma Henningfeld, Taylor Himebauch, Alexandria Lippman, Kennedy Bosch.
Friends of the Rochester Public Library Scholarship: Kendyll Goetzke.
Friends of the Waterford Public Library Scholarship: Angeline Wolfert.
Gateway Scholarship: Emily Chic.
Gerald Christiansen-Don Harmeling Most Valuable Male Teammate: Josh Beyer.
Glenn Collins Health Care Scholarship: Ella Schamber.
Iowa State University Scholarship: Taylor Meyers, Jacob Wunder.
Jerry Scherrer Memorial Scholarship: Liam Cockrell.
Joe Whitford Most Valuable Female Athlete Award: Rachel Roth.
Lawrence University Scholarships: Ella Edstrom.
Love Inc. Scholarship: Emily Chic, Kennedy Hancock.
Marquette University Scholarships: Madison Bonich, Jackson Laney.
Midland University Scholarship: Brooke Ruland.
Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarships: Andrew Webb.
Montana State University Scholarships, Practice for SAT Scholarship: Amelia Heath.
Northland College Scholarships: Gillian Tonn.
North Park University Scholarship: Annika Ottoson.
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm Scholarship: Emma Henningfeld, Taylor Himebauch.
Racine County 4-H Scholarship: Ella Schamber, Gillian Tonn.
Racine County Fair Scholarship: Emman Henningeld, Ella Schamber, Gillian Tonn.
Racine County Farm Bureau, Wings Over Wisconsin Scholarship: Emma Henningfeld.
Racine County Scholar Athletes: Joshua Beyer, Abigail Stultz.
Raymond Community & Business Organization Scholarships: Emma Henningfeld, Hannah Frohne, Hanna Schroeder, Georgia Price.
Rockrohor-Skarie Most Valuable Male Athlete: Brock Malecki.
Scott Bills Scholarship: Logan Gordon.
Shane Gahagan Memorial Scholarship: Joshua Beyer, Meghan Brever.
Tichigan Lake Lions Club Scholarship: Angeline Wolfert, Emily Chic, Kennedy Hancock, August Frost.
Tichigan Lake Yakers Scholarship: Gillian Tonn.
The Friends of the Waterford Library Scholarship: Angeline Wolfert.
Union House Scholarship: Liam Cockrell.
UW-LaCrosse Scholarship: Quinton Frederickson, Gus Frost, Caden Shaw.
UW-Milwaukee Scholarship: Josie Johnson, Marvin Martin, Samuel Torhorst.
UW-Oshkosh Scholarship: Kendyll Goetzke, Alexis Ritchey.
UW-Stevens Point Scholarship: Dane Edwards, Anabelle Hoffman.
UW-Stout Scholarship: Devyn Tyacke.
UW-Whitewater Scholarship: Hannah Frohne, JingJing McLaughlin.
University of Alabama Scholarship: Carson Gaylord, Ella Schamber.
University of Central Florida Scholarship: Audrey Morgan.
Waterford High School Advanced Placement Scholarship: Nathaniel Wallen, Quinton Frederickson, Carson Gaylord.
Waterford High School Alumni Scholarship: Georgia Price, Kendall Goetzke.
Waterford High School Art Scholarship: Olivia Tuska.
Waterford High School Band Booster Scholarship: Gillian Tonn.
Waterford High School Foundation Scholarship: Meghan Brever, Jacob Battani, Ella Schamber, Noah Schierl.
Waterford High School Scholarship: Jacob Battani, Erica Brown, Kelsi Schicker, Kylie Hancock, Caden Shaw, Isabelle Sheeley, Sam Torhorst, Audrey Morgan, Dane Edwards, Marvin Martin.
Waterford Lions Club Scholarship: Erica Brown, Georgia Price, Hannah Schroeder, Gillian Tonn.
Waterford Wolverine Trap Shooting Team: Noah Schierl, Angeline Wolfert.
Waterford Youth Baseball & Softball Scholarship: Joshua Beyer, Annika Ottoson.
W-Club Scholarship: Chloe Werner, August Frost.
WIAA Scholar Athlete Award: Joshua Beyer, Abigail Stultz.
Wieselman Scholarship: Alexis Ritchey, Georgia Price, Nathaniel Wallen, Meghan Brever, Angeline Wolfert.
Wind Lake Lions Club Scholarship: Joshua Beyer, Angelina Wolfert.
Wisconsin High School State PowerLifting Scholarship: Brooke Ruland.
Wisconsin Lutheran College Scholarship: Owen Schneider, Owen Thomson.
Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship: Riley Corey and Hannah Schroeder.
Wolverine Booster Scholarship: Kendyll Goetzke and Casey North.
Gold Presidential Award: Skyler Bart, Jake Battani, Joshua Beyer, Meghan Brever, Erica Brown, Dane Edwards, Rebecca Frank, Quinton Frederickson, Hannah Frohne, August Frost, Carson Gaylord, Kendyll Goetzke, Gabriel Gotcher, Spencer Gross, Kennedy Hancock, Kylie Hancock, Amelia Heath, Anabelle Hoffman, Everett Keim, Sara Lehman, Jing Jing McLaughlin, Audrey Morgan, Peyton Niegocki, Alexis Ritchey, Bradley Robers, Ella Schamber, Caden Shaw, Isabelle Sheeley, Abigail Stultz, Emily Tessmer, Lukas Thom, Gillian Tonn, Samuel Torhorst, Olivia Tuska, Nathanial Wallen, Chloe Werner, Sean Witzeling, Jacob Wunder.
Silver Presidential Award: Emily Bilitz, Kaylee Brudnicki, Liam Cockrell, Ella Edstrom, Maximiliano Gonzalez, Logan Gordon, Karl Hackenbracht, Alexandra Lippmann, Marvin Martin, Emma McQuillan, Taylor Meyers, Casey North, Annika Ottoson, Madison Pozek, Georgia Price, Rachel Roth, Kelsi Schicker, Hannah Schroeder, Noelle Voegeli, Payton Weis, Kylie Welker, Angelena Wieczorek, Angeline Wolfert, Nicole Yoss.
Waterford High School is located at 100 Field Drive, Waterford.