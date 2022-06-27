Scholarships & Awards 2022: Walden III High School

RACINE — The 2022 senior scholarship and award recipients at Walden III High School are:
Co-valedictorians: Carol Sze, Grace Brussat.
Salutatorian, UW-Milwaukee-Chancellor’s Merit Tier 2 Scholarship, UW-Milwaukee-Milwaukee Scholars Scholarship: Megan Patch.
AAYI LIT Scholarship, Kevin Kummings Senior Music Award, Northern Illinois University-Housing Scholarship, Northern Illinois University-Marching Band Scholarship, Northern Illinois University-Merit Scholarship: Treona Johnson.
Academic Excellence Scholarship, Jerome Kamin Memorial Award, Racine Optimist Scholarship, Russ Carlsen Scholarship, SC Johnson Sons & Daughters Scholarship, Shirley Nelson Scholarship, UW-Madison-John Frederick Oberlin Scholarship, UW-Madison-Oberlin Commitment Scholarship: Carol Sze.
Baylor University-Academic Distinction Award, Belmont University-Tuition Exchange Award, Indiana University-Dean’s Scholarship, Sarah Lajiness Creative Writing Award, Syracuse University-Orange Distinction Award, Syracuse University-Tuition Exchange Grant Award: Isabel Young.
Butler University-Academic Merit Scholarship, Butler University-Lacy Business Scholarship: Ella Million.
Carroll University-Voorhees Scholarship, Paul S. Cairns Award: Sophie Hanson.
Community Women’s Club Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship, EEQUAL Scholarship, Heisman High School Scholarship, Onnink Family Scholarship, Roy A. Moralez Memorial Scholarship, Walden Founders Scholarship, UW-Whitewater-Chancellor Scholarship: Gracie Harmann.
Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship: Ethan Garcia, Theron Hilbert, Bryona Lewis, Carter Sura.
Luther College-Diversity Enrichment Scholarship, Luther College-Luther Grant Award, Luther College-Martin Luther Scholarship: Keilani Trujillo.
Make An Impact Scholarship-Modern Woodmen: Gina Svatek.
Marian University-Sr. Mary Sheila Burns Award: Israel Duran.
Marquette University-African American Female Initiative Award, Marquette University-Barbara J. Richmond Scholarship, Marquette University-Urban Scholarship: Bryona Lewis.
Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarship, UW-Milwaukee-Scholarship: Maja Doty.
Kiwanis Scholarship, Panther Scramble Scholarship, Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest: Carter Sura.
Perkins Family Scholarship: Alexander Jordan.
Racine Administrators Association: Ariel Plachter-Nejedly.
Racine Local Business Scholarship: Eli Allison, Carter Sura.
Study.com Scholarship for Latin American Women, Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, UW-Madison-Scholarships: Gracie Harmann.
Susquehanna University-Tuition Exchange/Merit Scholarship: Arabella McClendon.
Theo and Jan Abrahamson STEM Scholarship, UW-Whitewater-Tony A. Azarian Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Christman.
University of Arizona-Arizona Distinction Award, Tim Westrich Memorial Scholarship: Sasha Schick.
University of MN-TC-Gold Scholar Award: Grace Brussat.
UW-Madison-Frank Gallo Scholarship: Vivian Espadas.
UW-Milwaukee-Chancellor’s Merit Tier 3 Scholarship, UW-Milwaukee-First-Year Admissions Scholarship: Andrew Brooks.
UW-Parkside-Recognition Scholarship: Grace Navarro.
UW-Parkside-UWP Tallent Scholarship: Adrianna Martinez.
UW-Whitewater-Warhawks Thrive Scholarship: Kaylee Van Hara.
Wednesday Racine Optimist Club Scholarship: Gracie Harmann, Carter Sura, Carol Sze.