WALDEN III HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS, AWARDS

Scholarships & Awards 2022: Walden III High School

Grace Brussat

Brussat

RACINE — The 2022 senior scholarship and award recipients at Walden III High School are:

Co-valedictorians: Carol Sze, Grace Brussat.

Salutatorian, UW-Milwaukee-Chancellor’s Merit Tier 2 Scholarship, UW-Milwaukee-Milwaukee Scholars Scholarship: Megan Patch.

AAYI LIT Scholarship, Kevin Kummings Senior Music Award, Northern Illinois University-Housing Scholarship, Northern Illinois University-Marching Band Scholarship, Northern Illinois University-Merit Scholarship: Treona Johnson.

Academic Excellence Scholarship, Jerome Kamin Memorial Award, Racine Optimist Scholarship, Russ Carlsen Scholarship, SC Johnson Sons & Daughters Scholarship, Shirley Nelson Scholarship, UW-Madison-John Frederick Oberlin Scholarship, UW-Madison-Oberlin Commitment Scholarship: Carol Sze.

Baylor University-Academic Distinction Award, Belmont University-Tuition Exchange Award, Indiana University-Dean’s Scholarship, Sarah Lajiness Creative Writing Award, Syracuse University-Orange Distinction Award, Syracuse University-Tuition Exchange Grant Award: Isabel Young.

Butler University-Academic Merit Scholarship, Butler University-Lacy Business Scholarship: Ella Million.

Carroll University-Voorhees Scholarship, Paul S. Cairns Award: Sophie Hanson.

Community Women’s Club Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship, EEQUAL Scholarship, Heisman High School Scholarship, Onnink Family Scholarship, Roy A. Moralez Memorial Scholarship, Walden Founders Scholarship, UW-Whitewater-Chancellor Scholarship: Gracie Harmann.

Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship: Ethan Garcia, Theron Hilbert, Bryona Lewis, Carter Sura.

Luther College-Diversity Enrichment Scholarship, Luther College-Luther Grant Award, Luther College-Martin Luther Scholarship: Keilani Trujillo.

Make An Impact Scholarship-Modern Woodmen: Gina Svatek.

Marian University-Sr. Mary Sheila Burns Award: Israel Duran.

Marquette University-African American Female Initiative Award, Marquette University-Barbara J. Richmond Scholarship, Marquette University-Urban Scholarship: Bryona Lewis.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarship, UW-Milwaukee-Scholarship: Maja Doty.

Kiwanis Scholarship, Panther Scramble Scholarship, Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest: Carter Sura.

Perkins Family Scholarship: Alexander Jordan.

Racine Administrators Association: Ariel Plachter-Nejedly.

Racine Local Business Scholarship: Eli Allison, Carter Sura.

Study.com Scholarship for Latin American Women, Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, UW-Madison-Scholarships: Gracie Harmann.

Susquehanna University-Tuition Exchange/Merit Scholarship: Arabella McClendon.

Theo and Jan Abrahamson STEM Scholarship, UW-Whitewater-Tony A. Azarian Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Christman.

University of Arizona-Arizona Distinction Award, Tim Westrich Memorial Scholarship: Sasha Schick.

University of MN-TC-Gold Scholar Award: Grace Brussat.

UW-Madison-Frank Gallo Scholarship: Vivian Espadas.

UW-Milwaukee-Chancellor’s Merit Tier 3 Scholarship, UW-Milwaukee-First-Year Admissions Scholarship: Andrew Brooks.

UW-Parkside-Recognition Scholarship: Grace Navarro.

UW-Parkside-UWP Tallent Scholarship: Adrianna Martinez.

UW-Whitewater-Warhawks Thrive Scholarship: Kaylee Van Hara.

Wednesday Racine Optimist Club Scholarship: Gracie Harmann, Carter Sura, Carol Sze.

Megan Patch

Patch
Carol Sze

Sze
