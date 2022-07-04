Scholarships & Awards 2022: The REAL School

RACINE — The 2022 senior scholarship and award recipients at The Real School are:
Valedictorian, Future Forward Program, State Scholar Plus: Nicholas Bookout.
Salutatorians: Brooke Hyde, Suad Alfoqaha.
4-Year Athletic Scholarship: Bojana Pozder.
Academic Excellence Scholarship: Brooke Hyde.
Borsch-Frank J Scholar, Carthage Financial Grant, Founders Scholarship: Logan Collins.
Bucky’s Tuition Promise PLUS: Ella Tomes.
Carthage Academic Honors, Carthage WTG Match, Early FAFSA, D.E.I.L. Fellows Scholarship, Racine PTA Council Scholarship, Wisconsin Grant: Clytise McGee.
Carthage Endowed Scholar, Carthage Visit Grant: Logan Collins & Clytise McGee.
College GPA Scholarship: Connor Singh.
Destination MSOE, MSOE Achievement Scholarship, MSOE Grant, Racine Business Inc.: Jeanette Munoz.
Discovery Program Scholarship: Sundury Farfan.
Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman Scholarship Fund: Suad Alfoqaha & Sundury Farfan.
Howard Scholarship, Racine Local Businesses: Desiree Conner.
Kohl’s Initiative Scholarship: Dani Harlow.
Presidential Scholarship: Antonio Demaio-Sotelo.
Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship: Tyler Lewis.
S.C. Johnson STEM Scholars: Ernesto Dagnino & Alexandra Johnson.
Walter Curtis Palmer Scholarship: Brooke Hyde, Tyler Lewis.