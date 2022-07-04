 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE REAL HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS, AWARDS

Scholarships & Awards 2022: The REAL School

RACINE — The 2022 senior scholarship and award recipients at The Real School are:

Valedictorian, Future Forward Program, State Scholar Plus: Nicholas Bookout.

Salutatorians: Brooke Hyde, Suad Alfoqaha.

4-Year Athletic Scholarship: Bojana Pozder.

Academic Excellence Scholarship: Brooke Hyde.

Borsch-Frank J Scholar, Carthage Financial Grant, Founders Scholarship: Logan Collins.

Bucky’s Tuition Promise PLUS: Ella Tomes.

Carthage Academic Honors, Carthage WTG Match, Early FAFSA, D.E.I.L. Fellows Scholarship, Racine PTA Council Scholarship, Wisconsin Grant: Clytise McGee.

Carthage Endowed Scholar, Carthage Visit Grant: Logan Collins & Clytise McGee.

People are also reading…

College GPA Scholarship: Connor Singh.

Destination MSOE, MSOE Achievement Scholarship, MSOE Grant, Racine Business Inc.: Jeanette Munoz.

Discovery Program Scholarship: Sundury Farfan.

Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman Scholarship Fund: Suad Alfoqaha & Sundury Farfan.

Howard Scholarship, Racine Local Businesses: Desiree Conner.

Kohl’s Initiative Scholarship: Dani Harlow.

Presidential Scholarship: Antonio Demaio-Sotelo.

Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship: Tyler Lewis.

S.C. Johnson STEM Scholars: Ernesto Dagnino & Alexandra Johnson.

Walter Curtis Palmer Scholarship: Brooke Hyde, Tyler Lewis.

Bookout
Suad Alfoqaha

Alfoqaha
Hyde
