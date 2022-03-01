Scholarships available through Steve Case Memorial Scholarship Fund

RACINE — The Steve Case Memorial Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for college-bound Racine Uniﬁed School District seniors.

The scholarship is open to those who have achieved a varsity letter in a minimum of any one sport during their four years of high school athletics. Candidates must also have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and in their community. Special consideration may be made for those entering the teaching profession.

The fund was established to honor the name of Steve Case who had a passion for helping kids realize their academic and athletic potential. A teacher and coach for almost 40 years, he taught German and French and coached many sports, speciﬁcally football and wrestling.

At age 68, Steve Case died unexpectedly Oct. 12, 2012, as the result of a sailing accident in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race off the Virginia coast.

Applications are due on May 5 and can be found online at stevecasememorialscholarship.org or through school counselors.

