$4,000 scholarship offered for health care students

RACINE — The Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital will offer the Mary E. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship to a 2020 graduate of a Racine County high school who has maintained a B grade point average or better; is or will be enrolled in an accredited college or university in a health related field; and is not an immediate family member of an officer of All Saints Healthcare.

This scholarship is in honor of Mary E. Hamilton, who, in 1957, was the founder and first president of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, now called the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

Applicants for this $4,000 scholarship — $1,000 per year for four years — must have their application on file with the VIP Scholarship Committee by Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 to be considered. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Jan. 6, 2020.

Application forms may be obtained from high school guidance counselors, by calling the volunteer office at 262-687-8070 or emailing carole.albertini@ascension.org. Applications are also available in the 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday in All Saints' volunteer office.