Scholarship honors RUSD teacher, coach

RACINE — The Steve Case Memorial Scholarship Fund announces the availability of two $1,000 scholarships offered to Racine Unified School District seniors.

The fund was established in honor of P. Stephen (Steve) Case who was a teacher and coach for almost 40 years in the RUSD and had a passion for helping students realize their academic and athletic potential. Case taught German and French primarily at the high school level. While he coached many different sports, football and wrestling were his favorites.

The scholarship is open to college-bound seniors who have achieved a varsity letter in a minimum of one sport during their four years of high school athletics. The senior must have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and in their community. Special consideration may be made for those entering the teaching profession.

The application deadline is May 1. Applications are available online at stevecasememorialscholarship.org or through high school counselors.

