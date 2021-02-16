Scholarship honoring late Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener to be awarded to local student

RACINE — When Jennifer Diener was killed in a car crash in February last year, the Diener family decided to honor her memory by doing what Diener loved most: helping her community.
The family started the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund at the Racine Community Foundation, which will soon give its first award, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday.
The fund has grown and a scholarship award will be presented to 2019 Park High School graduate Alexis Talbert less than a year after its creation. The crash that claimed Diener's life, which occurred on Highway 20 when Diener was on her way home from a skiing trip, also claimed the life of Elizabeth Olszewski, a Union Grave native and up-and-coming attorney.
Diener's career was in law enforcement and she served 25 years at the Racine Police Department. Diener had both her undergrad and master’s degrees in criminal justice. Her family decided that encouraging other women to enter into the law enforcement field was the ideal way to honor Diener's legacy, the press release said.
The Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund benefits women at Gateway Technical College studying criminal justice who reside in Racine County.
Donations to support the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund should be made out to the Racine Community Foundation and sent to 1135 Warwick Way, Suite 200, Racine, WI 53406, or online at racinecommunityfoundation.org.