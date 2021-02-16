Scholarship honoring late Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener to be awarded to local student

RACINE — When Jennifer Diener was killed in a car crash in February last year, the Diener family decided to honor her memory by doing what Diener loved most: helping her community.

The family started the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund at the Racine Community Foundation, which will soon give its first award, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}