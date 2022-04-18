Schmaling receives wooden flag constructed by Horlick student

RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling visited James Bucholtz’s “Technology Education” class at Horlick High School April 12.

Leland Jamasiak, a 16-year-old sophomore, presented Schmaling with a two-foot by three-foot wooden American flag that he had constructed over the last month. Schmaling received a tour of the classroom with all the tools used by Jamasiak.

Bucholtz stated that the students enjoy the American Flag woodworking project, and the assignment is beneficial because it exposes the students to a majority of the tools in the classroom. Bucholtz stated over the last two years the interest in woodworking and the American flag project has greatly expanded, causing the number of students enrolling in “Technology Education” classes to more than double. He said his students donate their projects to law enforcement agencies, fire houses, COP houses, U.S. Veteran Affairs offices and the veterans office.

“I benefited greatly from taking technology classes in junior high and high school,” said Schmaling. “These types of classes give students life skills that can be used during home ownership, projects and making repairs. I also appreciate that this American Flag has the thin blue line which stands for the courage and sacrifice demonstrated daily by law enforcement professionals while serving their community.”

Upon returning to the Law Enforcement Center, Schmaling immediately hung Jamasiak’s gift.

