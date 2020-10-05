SC Johnson makes $177,000 commitment to sponsor Girls Inc's STEM program

RACINE — With the support of SC Johnson, Girls Inc. of SE Wisconsin is expanding its STEM Squad, formerly known as Operation SMART, the hands-on, multi-disciplinary after-school program to develop girls’ enthusiasm and skills for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM.

To help, SC Johnson is making a three-year, $177,000 commitment to sponsor the program.

The virtual program provides participants with the opportunity to explore the STEM field, ask questions and solve problems in a supportive environment.

For this year’s program, Girls Inc. revised its approach to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Innovative strategies were developed to engage participants in girl-centered programs and experiences, no matter the location.

“Exposing girls to STEM activities increases their awareness of possible educational and career choices that enhance their lives and our community,” said Jeanette Brown, executive director of Girls Inc. of SE Wisconsin.