SC Johnson gift helps Junior Achievement prepare Racine, Kenosha students for success

MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson recently donated $16,000 to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) to provide financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness learning experiences for students in Racine and Kenosha schools. The gift emphasizes the SC Johnson corporate philanthropy focus of “A World with More Opportunity,” specifically programs that enhance student academic performance.

The mission of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. JA teaches students how to begin building financial capability early in elementary school by examining needs and wants, basic economic concepts, and techniques for saving, basic budgeting and supporting the community. Early and frequent exposure to JA lessons instills habits of smart money management and planning for the future. JA helps older students dive deeper into the complexities of career and life planning, living within one’s means, student debt, investment strategies, risk management, inflation, credit and developing financial goals.

Junior Achievement K-12 programs are taught by trained community volunteers who use a curriculum designed to teach students the skills to break the chains of poverty, achieve their educational goals and aspire to a career where they will excel. In addition to being an annual JA financial supporter, SC Johnson volunteers have delivered JA programs to 1,579 Racine students in the past five years.

“Whether it was in the classroom or through their financial support, SC Johnson has been a valued partner in our efforts to give Racine and Kenosha students the tools they need to build thriving communities,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “We are grateful that SC Johnson shares our focus to channel the boundless possibilities inherent in our young people.”

The SC Johnson grant will provide Junior Achievement programs that impact Racine and Kenosha students whose families struggle with economic mobility. The JA programs focus on teaching students how to manage their money, how businesses work, and how to become an innovative, entrepreneurial thinkers. In addition, JA corporate volunteers, like the ones from SC Johnson, serve as role models and encourage students to give back to their community.

Anyone interested in becoming a Junior Achievement supporter can find information on the organization’s website at https://wisconsin.ja.org.