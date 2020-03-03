SC Johnson Elementary receives $10,000 donation from Burlington Stores

RACINE — Burlington Stores representative Tony Cline presented SC Johnson Elementary School Principal Ryan Samz with a $10,000 check facsimile during an all-school assembly on Friday, Feb. 28.

Burlington Stores (formerly Burlington Coat Factory) Adopt-A-Classroom initiative donated $10,000 to the school located at 2420 Kentucky St. Teachers clapped while students cheered as the check was presented.

The money will be split up among every teacher in the building to be used for classroom supplies and other needed materials.

“Our teachers work tirelessly day in and day out for our students,” Samz said. “It is so amazing to be able to recognize their hard work and dedication and offer them the change to purchase some needed supplies for their classroom. Thank you Burlington Stores!”