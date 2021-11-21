SC Johnson donates hand sanitizer to UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has received a donation of 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer from SC Johnson to support the UW-Parkside community during COVID-19.

Faculty, staff and students have already been receiving the donated hand sanitizer and will continue to do so throughout the year. The sanitizer was also used during last Thursday’s “Brats & Socks for Shots” vaccination event with UW-System president Tommy Thompson. The event was to celebrate UW-Parkside students reaching a 70% vaccination rate.